Veto override on Nebraska rental assistance bill falls one vote short

LINCOLN — An attempt to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto on a federal rental assistance bill fell just one vote short Tuesday.

The veto override attempt, which needed 30 votes to succeed, received 29 yes votes and 16 no votes, with three senators opting not to vote at all. The failure killed the bill in question, Legislative Bill 1073.

"This failed override vote is breathtaking when considering the message it sends about the Legislature's priorities," Nebraska Appleseed’s Economic Justice Director Ken Smith said in an email statement. "When it comes to spending on lakes, waterways and buildings there is resounding support. When it comes to supporting human beings struggling to recover in hard times, consensus is lost."

LB 1073 would have forced Ricketts' to apply for Nebraska's second share of emergency rental assistance from the federal government. Ricketts vetoed the bill last week, arguing that the state didn't need the aid.

Nebraska was originally allocated $120 million in the second round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP. However, the deadline to receive the full funding passed on March 31, reducing the full amount the state could receive to just 40%, or about $51 million.

That money will still be available for the state to claim anytime until 2025, but the state has to apply for it. State Sen. Matt Hansen, who prioritized LB 1073, previously encouraged Nebraska's next governor to apply for the funding (Ricketts is term limited and cannot seek reelection this year).

Most of the remaining 60%, nearly $70 million, will likely be distributed between Omaha and Lincoln, according to a U.S. Treasury Department announcement. Officials announced that excess money would first be distributed across grantees within the same state, which for Nebraska includes its two most populous cities and Douglas and Lancaster Counties.

This means that rural areas will be the most affected by Tuesday's decision, as several senators mentioned in the debate. Sen. Raymond Aguilar of Grand Island said rural areas "should be up in arms" about Ricketts' veto.

"I respect the man, but I think he is missing the point on this one," Aguilar said.

Despite this, most of the senators who voted against the veto override represent rural districts. Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus said it's time for Nebraska to "move on" from providing government rental assistance.

"I just don't think the government should be the answer to everybody's problems," Moser said.

Opponents to LB 1073 brought up a new argument Tuesday — the national debt, which stands at more than $30 trillion. Sen. John Lowe of Kearney said ERAP funding would increase the debt, hurting future generations.

"It's not our money to give away," Lowe said.

LB 1073 supporters countered this argument by pointing out that the state was taking even larger sums of federal money for other purposes, such as LB 1014, which plans to allocate over $1 billion in federal funding for pandemic relief efforts.

Senators went back and forth on whether there was a continued need for rental assistance in rural areas. Opponents pointed to the fact that Nebraska still has about $30 million left from the first round of ERAP, which Ricketts also mentioned in his veto announcement. These funds will expire at the end of September.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said he believed there was so much money leftover because the state set up a difficult process for residents to access the aid. Friesen said he doubted that additional ERAP money would be necessary if the state didn't change its application process.

Although Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha later promised to change the process through a separate bill, Friesen chose not to vote on the override motion.

Opponents also echoed Ricketts' repeated argument that the COVID-19 emergency was over, and that it wasn't right to continue seeking emergency funding. Several senators asked the same question: "When is enough, enough?"

In response, supporters pointed out that the second round of ERAP funds would expire in 2025, with the remaining money going back to the federal government.

"At least give them that three years," said Sen. John Stinner of Gering.

