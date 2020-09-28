Vice President Mike Pence to make campaign stop in Carter Lake this week

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence will be in the area this week.
The Trump campaign announced that Pence will host a “Make America Great Again!” event at Owen Industries Inc. in Carter Lake on Thursday.
The event is set for noon but doors open two hours before that.
Not only is Iowa one of the states in play for the 2020 presidential contest but Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District is also up for grabs. While it represents only a single electoral vote, some projections show the 2nd District could prove pivotal to breaking an electoral college tie if other states fall just the right way.
Pence is just the latest high-profile visit from top individuals with both presidential campaigns. Donald Trump Jr. is in Omaha this evening, for example.
On the other side, Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff were in the area over the weekend. They are the spouses of the Democratic nominees for president and vice president, Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday shows Biden leading 48% to 41% over President Trump in Nebraska’s 2nd District.
Biden’s lead is bigger than the poll’s 5.3% margin of error.
The same poll also shows the congressional race essentially tied with incumbent Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., ahead of Democratic challenger Kara Eastman 45 percent to 43 percent. That’s within the margin for error but a slight improvement for Bacon over at least one previous poll.
While the Bacon campaign can draw some encouragement from that uptick, Eastman supporters were looking back to the same poll that showed Bacon up 51% to 42% about this time in 2018.
Undecided voters broke for Eastman down the stretch that year, however, and Bacon ended up winning by about 2 percentage points.
The announcement of Pence’s visit this week focused on agriculture policy, alleging that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would hurt Iowa farmers with his tax and environmental policies.
Democrats have made the case they’re better for farmers in part because of the toll on farm country from the administration’s trade disputes.
* * *
The location of the campaign visit has been updated in this story and headline.
Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020
Spider Web
Union Omaha New England
Monarch
Library
Millard South Bellevue West
Twirl
Balance
Grand Jury
Grand jury reaction
Focus
Sept. 11
Sept 11 Taps
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.