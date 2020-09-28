Vice President Mike Pence to make campaign stop in Carter Lake this week

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence will be in the area this week.

The Trump campaign announced that Pence will host a “Make America Great Again!” event at Owen Industries Inc. in Carter Lake on Thursday.

The event is set for noon but doors open two hours before that.

Not only is Iowa one of the states in play for the 2020 presidential contest but Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District is also up for grabs. While it represents only a single electoral vote, some projections show the 2nd District could prove pivotal to breaking an electoral college tie if other states fall just the right way.

Pence is just the latest high-profile visit from top individuals with both presidential campaigns. Donald Trump Jr. is in Omaha this evening, for example.

On the other side, Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff were in the area over the weekend. They are the spouses of the Democratic nominees for president and vice president, Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday shows Biden leading 48% to 41% over President Trump in Nebraska’s 2nd District.

Biden’s lead is bigger than the poll’s 5.3% margin of error.