Victim advocates push bill to extend protection orders in Nebraska from one year to five

LINCOLN — Angie Lauritsen said she and her family lived in constant fear after they took out a protection order against her father, alleging that he had physically, mentally and sexually abused her.

The father was quickly released on bail after being arrested.

That's when the stalking began, Lauritsen said, at the family home and at her place of employment, even though a judge had ordered the father to not contact or harass her or her family.

She said sheriff's deputies loudly responded when she called for help, but the protection order ended after a year.

"We were on our own," she said.

On Friday, Lauritsen and other advocates will be supporting a bill that would extend the duration of protection orders for victims of abuse and harassment from one year to five years. Legislative Bill 118 would also waive the requirement that applications for such orders, and an accompanying affidavit, be signed in front of a notary public.

State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, the bill's main sponsor, said the measure was "first and foremost" about increasing safety for those in fear, and removing unnecessary barriers for getting help.