Video archive of Nebraska legislative debate, public hearings draws support from all sides

LINCOLN — Nebraskans would be able to keep a closer eye on their Legislature under a proposal heard by the Legislature's Executive Board Tuesday.
Legislative Bill 777, introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would establish a digital archive of video recordings of legislative debate and public hearings starting with the 2023 session.
The bill calls for the videos to be publicly accessible, indexed and searchable. The Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission, which now records legislative activity for broadcast and online streaming, is to manage the archive.
Brewer said his goal is to help Nebraskans keep up with the policy debates in the Legislature. He said many of his constituents in the Sandhills and elsewhere aren't able to attend hearings and have daytime obligations that prevent them from watching legislative activity.
"There's a lot of Nebraska that doesn't understand what goes on here," he said, noting that the public is traditionally referred to as the second house of the state's one-house Legislature. "It's the second house we're denying here."
The proposal drew support from all sides of the political spectrum and no opponents.
Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek, who described herself as a "fan of the Legislature," said she is part of a group that saves informal recordings of the Legislature and posts them to Facebook. But they don't get every hearing, and the recordings are not searchable.
She argued that Nebraska should have official recordings that would be easily accessed, free, searchable and closed captioned, saying that lawmaking works best when the public is involved.
Nicole Fox, public policy director for the Platte Institute, said opponents in the past have raised concerns about saved legislative videos being used for campaign material. But she said people already are finding ways to get such material.
She also said that 46 states now save legislative videos, some through vendors and some by posting to YouTube.
Executive Board members questioned the cost of the proposal, which the Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission estimated at more than $650,000 in the first year. Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling suggested that hearings could be recorded on iPhones and saved to a hard drive or similar technology for much less.
Mark Leonard, general manager for Nebraska Public Media, who testified neutral on the bill, responded that the estimate included the cost of indexing as many as 12 videos a day and making them searchable.
"You can own all the video in the world but if you can't find the video, it's of no use," he said.
The estimate also includes a person to maintain and oversee the archive and the cost of preserving the videos, which would probably be done using cloud storage.
Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O'Donnell also testified neutral but pointed to some issues that would need to be worked out before proceeding with an archive. Those include the cost to the state when people access videos. The issues also include ownership of the videos and liability for actions by a third-party vendor that may be contracted to store the videos.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH