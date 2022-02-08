Video archive of Nebraska legislative debate, public hearings draws support from all sides

LINCOLN — Nebraskans would be able to keep a closer eye on their Legislature under a proposal heard by the Legislature's Executive Board Tuesday.

Legislative Bill 777, introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would establish a digital archive of video recordings of legislative debate and public hearings starting with the 2023 session.

The bill calls for the videos to be publicly accessible, indexed and searchable. The Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission, which now records legislative activity for broadcast and online streaming, is to manage the archive.

Brewer said his goal is to help Nebraskans keep up with the policy debates in the Legislature. He said many of his constituents in the Sandhills and elsewhere aren't able to attend hearings and have daytime obligations that prevent them from watching legislative activity.

"There's a lot of Nebraska that doesn't understand what goes on here," he said, noting that the public is traditionally referred to as the second house of the state's one-house Legislature. "It's the second house we're denying here."

The proposal drew support from all sides of the political spectrum and no opponents.