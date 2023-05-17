LINCOLN — A months-long battle over how to implement Nebraska's new voter identification requirement continued Wednesday, with the sponsor of the main implementation proposal threatening to kill her own bill.

State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar filed a motion to withdraw Legislative Bill 535 shortly after the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee advanced an amended version of the bill.

The committee voted 7-0 to send LB 535 to the full Legislature after attaching a narrow amendment focused on voter ID. The amendment was developed by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the committee chairman, working with Secretary of State Bob Evnen's office and other committee members.

Slama, who led the effort to get voter ID on the ballot last year, proposed more expansive amendments that included such requirements as citizenship verification of voters, having witnesses or notaries sign mail-in ballots and audits of witness signatures.

Weeks of attempts to negotiate a compromise appeared to have borne fruit on Friday, only to have Slama propose an even more expansive amendment on Monday.

Brewer told the committee Wednesday that he believed the differences could have been worked out eventually but, with only 11 days left in the legislative session, there was not enough time. He said Speaker of the Legislature John Arch of La Vista wanted to start debate on the issue Thursday.

Slama did not respond to a request for comment about the committee action. But she filed the motion to withdraw her bill after talking with Brewer. She also filed motions to postpone, kill and send her bill back to committee.

Brewer’s plan had been to use Slama's LB 535 as the vehicle for voter ID legislation, and the bill was named a committee priority. He said Wednesday that the committee could gut another committee priority bill and use that as the vehicle for the committee’s proposal.

The debate stems from a constitutional amendment passed overwhelmingly at last year's election that requires voters to present “valid photographic” ID before casting a ballot “in any election.” The amendment left it to lawmakers to determine how the requirement should be carried out.

The committee-approved plan would require voters to start showing ID after April 1 next year. That means the requirement would be in effect for Nebraskans casting early ballots for the 2024 primary election.

Under the committee plan, voters would be able to use IDs issued by the federal government, State of Nebraska, local governments or Nebraska colleges, as long as they have the person's name and photo. Expired documents would be accepted.

Military and veteran IDs, tribal IDs and patient records with photos kept by nursing homes, assisted living facilities or hospitals also would be accepted.

The committee's amendment would require people casting mail-in ballots to include the number from their Nebraska driver’s license or state ID card or a copy of an accepted document. People who go to the polls without acceptable ID could cast provisional ballots but would have to show a valid ID to election officials by the Tuesday after the election to have their vote count.

Voters with “a reasonable impediment” to showing voter ID could be exempted, including those with a religious objection to being photographed and those who cannot get an ID because of disability, illness or lack of a birth certificate or other required documents.

The proposal would allow people to get a free state identification card for voting purposes and a free copy of a state birth certificate, if needed to obtain a state ID card.

The amendment would require the Secretary of State's office to publicize the new requirements. It also would require the office to develop a process for ensuring that only citizens are on the state voter rolls.

Despite the strong support for voter ID, Nebraska has not had widespread issues with its elections.

Ahead of last November’s election, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen acknowledged that the state has not had a problem with voter fraud generally, let alone any cases of people trying to impersonate others so they could vote — the type of fraud that would be prevented with voter ID.

