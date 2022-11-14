Voter ID details yet to be worked out in Nebraska, other states take differing approaches

LINCOLN — Nebraskans voted overwhelmingly last week to require that future voters present “valid photographic identification” every time they cast their ballots.

Now it’s up to state lawmakers to decide how to implement the constitutional amendment when they convene in January.

Senators will have to figure out what to accept as a valid photo ID, how to accommodate people who lack those IDs and how to apply the requirement to mail-in ballots. They also will have to decide how to handle people who show up at the polls without their ID and whether any exceptions will be allowed.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who backed the initiative measure, said he doesn’t have an implementation proposal yet. But he said his office has been researching U.S. Supreme Court rulings and other state laws and will be updating their findings in the next few weeks.

“I am anticipating we will be working with the Legislature on it,” he said.

A World-Herald review of other state voter ID laws shows they have taken a variety of approaches. Nebraska’s constitutional amendment appears to put the state in the minority by requiring a photo ID for every ballot.

Most of the 35 states that require voters to present some type of ID do not apply the requirements to mail-in ballots and many do not require a photo ID or have alternatives for people without photo ID, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Here are some approaches taken by other states, based on information collected by NCSL, the Voting Rights Lab, a group that tracks voting rights laws and legislation, and VoteRiders, a group that works to help people obtain voter ID.

What types of photo ID are accepted?

Every voter ID state accepts their own driver’s licenses and their own version of a state identification card for nondrivers. Many accept identification issued by the federal government, as long as it includes a photograph of the person. Common options include U.S. passports and military IDs.

Some states accept employee IDs with photos issued by the federal, state or local governments. Some accept student IDs with photos from in-state colleges and universities and, in a couple cases, high schools. Tribal IDs with photos are often accepted. A couple of states take U.S. citizenship certificates with photos.

Some accept concealed carry permits with photos. Some accept public assistance cards with photos. A few take driver’s licenses or state identification cards from other states. Special voter identification cards with photos are accepted in some states, which provide the cards free to people who cannot afford other IDs.

States vary in their requirements about expired ID cards. Some refuse all expired cards. Others accept them up to 10 years past their expiration date. In Kansas, the expiration date is disregarded for people over age 65.

What about people who don’t have an accepted photo ID?

Every photo ID state has some provision for people who lack one of the accepted forms of photo ID, but the options vary widely.

As many as 25,000 Nebraskans could fall into this category. Evnen said that 98% of Nebraskans eligible to vote already have a driver’s license or state ID card. It’s unknown what other photo IDs the remaining 2% might hold.

Several states provide free ID cards with photos, sometimes a regular state ID card and sometimes an ID only for use in voting. People without another acceptable ID typically can get these cards from the Secretary of State’s Office, local election offices or, in some cases, the same local offices that issue driver’s licenses and other state IDs.

States set differing requirements about the documents needed to get a voting ID card, with some making special provisions to help out applicants. In Mississippi, local officials will verify a person’s identity if the applicant provides their name, date of birth, state of birth and mother’s maiden name.

Kansas will provide a free birth certificate for a Kansas-born applicant who needs one to get a free state identification card for voting and who cannot afford either. Applicants born outside of Kansas who lack a birth certificate and meet certain conditions can get a State Voter Identification Document, to be used only for voting, instead of a state ID card.

Other states allow some exceptions to the usual photo ID requirement. Indiana and Tennessee allow voters to sign an affidavit stating that they are indigent and cannot afford a photo ID or that they have religious objections to being photographed.

In Kentucky, Texas and South Carolina, voters can provide an affidavit or a declaration that they have one of the state-allowed impediments to getting an ID. Those include such problems as a lack of transportation, inability to get a birth certificate or other document, work schedule, disability or illness, family responsibilities or a lost or stolen ID.

How does the ID requirement apply for mail-in ballots?

Only a handful of states require all voters to provide some type of photo identification for mail-in ballots, either when requesting or returning a ballot.

Alabama and Kansas require voters to send a copy of an accepted photo ID with the application for a mail-in ballot. Kansas mandates that state and local government offices let voters use their copiers for free to make the necessary copies.

Arkansas requires voters to send a copy of an accepted photo ID when returning a mail-in ballot.

Other states allow exceptions for some mail-in ballots.

In Wisconsin, voters must send in a copy of a photo ID or present one in person when applying for a mail-in ballot, with the exception of nursing home and residential care facility residents, people with suspended licenses who provide a copy of the suspension certificate and people who have presented ID before and not had a change in name or address.

Georgia, Ohio and Texas require voters to provide their driver’s license or state ID card number when requesting and returning ballots. But all three allow alternatives to photo IDs, including the last 4 digits of a person’s Social Security number.

What if someone shows up to vote without an accepted ID?

States requiring photo ID do allow people to cast provisional ballots if they show up at a polling place without the right ID. Those ballots will be counted if the voter shows an accepted ID by the state deadline.

Missouri has the tightest deadline, requiring people to present their ID by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Other states set deadlines of two, three, five or six days after Election Day. Kansas requires an ID to be shown or emailed by the day that the canvassing board meets.

In Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, the same deadline applies for affidavits filed by people with religious objections, inability to afford ID or other exemptions to their photo ID requirements.