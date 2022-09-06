Voter ID, minimum wage petitions make Nebraska's November ballot

LINCOLN — Nebraskans will decide this November about requiring people to present identification to vote and about raising the state's minimum wage.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Tuesday that both petitions had garnered enough signatures to qualify for the general election ballot.

“After careful review by our counties, I can confirm that the statutory requirements for valid signatures have been met by both the voter ID and the minimum wage initiatives,” he said. “I have reviewed the initiatives, and both are in compliance with the law."

The Nebraska Constitution requires proposed constitutional amendments, such as the voter ID proposal, to collect valid signatures from 10% of registered voters. Evnen said the measure had 136,458 valid signatures, well above the 123,966 signatures needed to go before voters.

The proposal also met the State Constitution's geographic distribution requirement. Organizers collected valid signatures from at least 5% of registered voters in 76 of Nebraska's 93 counties, well above the 38-county requirement.

If passed by voters, the voter ID petition would require future Nebraska voters to provide a valid photo ID before casting their ballot. Details about the types of identification that would be acceptable and about how the requirement would apply to mail-in ballots would be determined by state lawmakers in follow-up legislation.

The minimum wage measure, which proposes a new state law, needed at least 86,776 valid signatures, which is 7% of registered voters. The petition had had 97,245 verified valid signatures and met the 5% threshold in 44 counties.

If passed by voters, the minimum wage petition would raise the state’s minimum wage in four annual steps. It would increase from the current $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour on Jan. 1, eventually reaching $15 per hour by 2026. The measure also would provide for annual cost of living increases, starting in 2027.

As required by state law, the Secretary of State's office will hold public hearings in each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts about the two proposals. The dates and locations of district hearings will be announced later.

The office also will distribute informational brochures to each county election office.