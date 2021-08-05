Voter ID petition drive starting to collect signatures in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Signature gathering began Thursday on a petition aimed at requiring Nebraskans to show photo identification before voting.

Citizens for Voter ID made the announcement while unveiling the text of their proposed constitutional amendment.

If passed, the measure would require that qualified voters present "valid photographic identification" before casting a ballot in any election "to ensure the preservation of an individual’s rights under this Constitution and the Constitution of the United States."

The proposal leaves specifics to be developed by the Legislature, including what would be considered a valid identification. Lawmakers also would have to determine how the requirement could be fulfilled for people voting by mail and how to provide free IDs for those who do not have them, as required by past court decisions.

State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, one of the petition sponsors, said the petition drive seeks to give Nebraskans the opportunity to decide directly about voter ID at the next general election.