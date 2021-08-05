Voter ID petition drive starting to collect signatures in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Signature gathering began Thursday on a petition aimed at requiring Nebraskans to show photo identification before voting.
Citizens for Voter ID made the announcement while unveiling the text of their proposed constitutional amendment.
If passed, the measure would require that qualified voters present "valid photographic identification" before casting a ballot in any election "to ensure the preservation of an individual’s rights under this Constitution and the Constitution of the United States."
The proposal leaves specifics to be developed by the Legislature, including what would be considered a valid identification. Lawmakers also would have to determine how the requirement could be fulfilled for people voting by mail and how to provide free IDs for those who do not have them, as required by past court decisions.
State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, one of the petition sponsors, said the petition drive seeks to give Nebraskans the opportunity to decide directly about voter ID at the next general election.
“The people of Nebraska are often referred to as the second house and our committee is making sure that their voice is heard over those of the special interests with influence in the Capitol," she said. "We look forward to gathering signatures from all across the state over the coming months as we work toward collecting the required number of signatures to qualify for the November 2022 ballot.”
To qualify for the ballot, the petition group will have to gather valid signatures from 10% of registered Nebraska voters, or about 124,000 people. They also must collect signatures from 5% of the registered voters in each of 38 of Nebraska's 93 counties.
Opponents, meanwhile, are launching a "Decline to Sign" campaign. In a statement, Civic Nebraska said the proposal would cost the state money to implement and would needlessly complicate and discourage voting.
"Every Nebraskan who cherishes our state’s motto of 'Equality Before the Law' should be seriously troubled," the statement said. "We encourage our fellow Nebraskans to consider the real-world costs, complications, and consequences in the details of this proposed measure — and to decline to sign any petitions in support of it."
Slama introduced a constitutional amendment this past legislative session that would have placed a voter ID proposal on the ballot. The measure failed to make it out of the divided Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
Previous voter ID measures have likewise failed, either getting stuck in committee or being blocked by a filibuster.
The other sponsors of the measure are Nebraska Republican Party National Committeewoman Lydia Brasch, a former state senator from West Point, and Nancy McCabe of Omaha, former chairwoman of the Douglas County Republican Party.
The petition comes amid a wave of laws tightening election restrictions, in mostly Republican-led states, following the contentious 2020 election. Former President Donald Trump continues to claim, without evidence, that he was the victim of “voter fraud” and that he, not President Joe Biden, won the election.
