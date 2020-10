VP Mike Pence: Iowa voters must decide 'Joe Biden will never be president'

Vice President Mike Pence told Iowans and Nebraskans on Thursday that he and President Donald Trump need their help in Iowa and the swing district next door.

Pence, speaking to 277 people in a warehouse at PVS Structures in Carter Lake, said “the road to victory runs straight through Iowa” and said Iowans should re-elect Pence and Trump in 2020 as they did in 2016.

“Men and women of Iowa, we’ve got to decide right here and right now that Joe Biden will never be president of the United States of America,” Pence said.

He also said Nebraskans “need to go to work, too.”

Not only is Iowa one of the states in play for the 2020 presidential contest, but Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District is also up for grabs. While it represents only a single electoral vote, some projections show the 2nd District could prove pivotal to breaking an electoral college tie if other states fall just the right way.

Christopher Pfanstiel dressed in a bright red suit for Pence's campaign visit.

"You can't be a part of the silent majority when you're dressed like this," the Omaha man said.

During a shuttle ride to the event, Pfanstiel said he believes in the Republican Party.