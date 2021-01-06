Walz unseats Groene as chair of Education Committee in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — State lawmakers unseated State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte as chairman of the influential Education Committee on Wednesday as the 2021 session of the Nebraska Legislature began.

It took two ballots before Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz, a former teacher, was elected chair on a narrow 25-23 vote.

Groene, to some senators, had become a symbol of the rancor and divisions that have grown in the nonpartisan Unicameral Legislature in recent years. A Republican, he had led the Education Committee the past two years and has pushed unsuccessfully for reform of the state aid formula that distributes money to K-12 schools.

Walz, a Democrat, called education her "passion" in a speech to legislators. She had served on the school board of Fremont Bergan Catholic Schools in Fremont.

In other key races, Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers was elected as the new Speaker of the Legislature. He pledged to work with all senators in an unbiased way, and to allow full and fair debate on all legislation.

In the race to head the Legislature's Business and Labor Committee, Blair Sen. Ben Hansen defeated the incumbent chair of the committee, Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen.