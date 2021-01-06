 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walz unseats Groene as chair of Education Committee in Nebraska Legislature
0 comments

Walz unseats Groene as chair of Education Committee in Nebraska Legislature

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — State lawmakers unseated State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte as chairman of the influential Education Committee on Wednesday as the 2021 session of the Nebraska Legislature began.

Lynne Walz mug senators (copy)

Lynne Walz
20190511_new_propertytax (copy) (copy)

Mike Groene

It took two ballots before Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz, a former teacher, was elected chair on a narrow 25-23 vote.

Groene, to some senators, had become a symbol of the rancor and divisions that have grown in the nonpartisan Unicameral Legislature in recent years. A Republican, he had led the Education Committee the past two years and has pushed unsuccessfully for reform of the state aid formula that distributes money to K-12 schools. 

Walz, a Democrat, called education her "passion" in a speech to legislators. She had served on the school board of Fremont Bergan Catholic Schools in Fremont. 

Mike Hilgers mug senators (copy)

Mike Hilgers

In other key races, Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers was elected as the new Speaker of the Legislature. He pledged to work with all senators in an unbiased way, and to allow full and fair debate on all legislation.

In the race to head the Legislature's Business and Labor Committee, Blair Sen. Ben Hansen defeated the incumbent chair of the committee, Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen. 

In another contested race, Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas held onto his post as vice chair of the Legislature's Executive Committee. He had been challenged by Peru Sen. Julie Slama.

The Legislature's 90-day session will extend into June if it is not interrupted by COVID-19 concerns. Last year, lawmakers took a pause after the virus struck the state, finishing its session in the summer.

Our best Omaha staff photos of 2020

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert