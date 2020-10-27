Warren Buffett disavows racial tone of anti-gambling mailer linked to Gov. Ricketts

LINCOLN — Omaha billionaire Warren Buffett has disavowed the “anti-Native American” tone of a campaign mailer sent by a group tied to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The mailer included a photo of Buffett, along with a quote of his about casino gambling: “It’s just a big loser for everyone.” But it also warned voters that a trio of ballot measures would allow “Indian casinos” to be built across the state and that the “Indian casinos” would not pay state taxes.

Buffett said Tuesday that he remains firmly opposed to expanded gambling in Nebraska but called the mailer “inappropriate” and a “dog whistle” that played to racial prejudices.

“I would never have approved my name and photo being associated with an ad so worded,” he said.

The mailer came from Keep the Good Life Inc., a newly formed entity that has mounted a major television and radio campaign opposing Initiatives 429, 430 and 431. State campaign finance reports show that the group received $250,000 from Ricketts as of last week.

The tone of the mailer echoed a Ricketts column, in which the governor attacked “Indian casinos” and “Indian gambling interests” without mentioning horse race tracks or the casinos that the ballot measures would authorize there.