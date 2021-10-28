Water back on at Nebraska State Penitentiary, but Sen. McKinney sees larger problem

Strimple said that all staff and inmate needs were met and that no inmates were transferred to other facilities.

"As an agency, we train and prepare for a variety of emergent situations," she said. "That is the nature of the work we do, so we were fully prepared to deal with this issue. It is a credit to the facility maintenance staff who worked side-by-side with the contractor to ensure this issue was brought to a quick resolution. They literally worked around the clock to make repairs."

McKinney, who represents a district in North Omaha, has been a vocal advocate for the needs of imprisoned Nebraskans and broader criminal justice reform.

During the recent special legislative session on redistricting, he used his time on the floor to talk about problems in the prison system, where overcrowding and understaffing have led to critical concerns for the safety of inmates and staff. He's part of a group of public officials from across state government that's working with a nonprofit to analyze data and propose reforms.

The issue is more personal than political to him, he said, because he knows people inside.