Water back on at Nebraska State Penitentiary, but Sen. McKinney sees larger problem

Water service was restored Thursday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, the Department of Corrections announced, less than two full days after the department said water was shut off because of leaking pipes.
The penitentiary is the state's largest prison. It's designed to hold 818 people but had an average daily population of 1,314 from April through June. The lack of running water there has spurred concern for the well-being of people inside.
The Lincoln Journal Star reported Wednesday that the inspector general of the state's correctional system, Doug Koebernick, said he had fielded dozens of calls from inmates and their family members.
State Ombudsman Julie Rogers said Thursday afternoon, "We are closely monitoring the situation, and our understanding is that they now have access to showers and toilets and drinking water."
Staff and inmates were warned before water was turned off at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Corrections press release. Facility maintenance workers and outside repair crews had restored water to all but one housing unit by Wednesday afternoon, according to Corrections, and the prison was "completely back on normal operations" about 2 a.m. Thursday.
Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in the release that maintenance staff were still working on some "carry over issues."
Warden Michele Wilhelm said that portable bathrooms were brought in and that more than 9,000 bottles of water were on hand. Showers were delayed until the water was back on, she said.
State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha tweeted a list of observations Wednesday after he visited the lockup while access to water was still inconsistent.
McKinney said he started seeing social media posts Wednesday morning from people with family and friends inside the penitentiary. Then he started getting text messages about the situation. He was already planning to go to Lincoln, so he decided to stop by the prison unannounced.
He said he was told that there had been water problems there since Monday.
Asked about this timeline discrepancy, Corrections spokeswoman Laura Strimple said in an email that she thought that staff at the facility had an "inkling that something was happening with the water" but that "the extent of the issue certainly did not become apparent until Tuesday."
McKinney said what he saw and learned Wednesday was concerning: Access to water was inconsistent throughout the facility; some of the portable toilets outside housing units were full; it smelled like urine and feces; there were piles of trash and poorly cleaned housing units; and some inmates were using a mop bucket to bathe.
Strimple said that all staff and inmate needs were met and that no inmates were transferred to other facilities.
"As an agency, we train and prepare for a variety of emergent situations," she said. "That is the nature of the work we do, so we were fully prepared to deal with this issue. It is a credit to the facility maintenance staff who worked side-by-side with the contractor to ensure this issue was brought to a quick resolution. They literally worked around the clock to make repairs."
McKinney, who represents a district in North Omaha, has been a vocal advocate for the needs of imprisoned Nebraskans and broader criminal justice reform.
During the recent special legislative session on redistricting, he used his time on the floor to talk about problems in the prison system, where overcrowding and understaffing have led to critical concerns for the safety of inmates and staff. He's part of a group of public officials from across state government that's working with a nonprofit to analyze data and propose reforms.
The issue is more personal than political to him, he said, because he knows people inside.
“It’s important to me because I’ve dealt with it since I was a kid," McKinney said. "I visited my father in prison, and I have always had family and friends who’ve been in and out of the system.”
He said he sees the water situation as a symptom and example of a broader problem: a lack of care or respect for those who are incarcerated.
McKinney also learned that there had been persistent pipe problems for years, without proactive measures by Corrections. He was wary that the department may use this week's incident as justification for a new prison.
Amid the overcrowding crisis, Gov. Pete Ricketts in December proposed building a new $230 million state prison designed to house roughly 1,600 inmates. The proposal has faced fierce opposition from some in the Legislature, including McKinney.
“A water main break isn’t a justification for a new facility,” he said.
In the press release Thursday, Frakes said that the penitentiary pipe problems aren't new and that funding isn't the problem.
“It is a situation that predates me, certainly," he said. "What made this unique was the cascade effect that resulted when water was turned on again. But, when sections of the pipe are corroded, leaks and joint failures are going to occur.”
Corrections has $60 million in maintenance projects across its facilities, according to the release, and $12.5 million is for the penitentiary.
“The agency has received appropriate funding to address maintenance needs, so the backlog is not about the money,” Frakes said. “The challenge is making repairs within a fully occupied prison. We do not have the space or infrastructure to completely relocate inmates to another space while repairs are underway.”
Frakes pointed to the proposed new prison as a solution.
“In order to provide the most secure housing for maximum and minimum-level inmates, a new facility is the smartest investment,” he said. “Otherwise, we will never get out of the ongoing cycle of making repairs — repairs that are even more expensive due to the age of that facility and the issues involved with working around a higher security population.”
The prison opened in 1869, according to the Corrections website, but there have been several updates over the years, including this year, when a new 100-bed dormitory opened.
A report commissioned by Corrections concluded that it would cost $196 million to bring the existing penitentiary up to current standards, The World-Herald reported in February. At the time, Frakes said the new facility would serve as the “new State Pen,” which would allow Corrections to repurpose the current penitentiary after the new prison was built.
The Legislature has not signed off on the proposal. Instead, lawmakers passed a budget compromise earlier this year that puts almost $15 million into preparing designs and selecting a site for the potential prison and requires an engineering study of the penitentiary to assess its useful life.