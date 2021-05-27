 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'We will not back down': Families of disabled children rally at Nebraska Capitol
0 comments
topical top story

'We will not back down': Families of disabled children rally at Nebraska Capitol

Machaela Cavanaugh families with disabled children rally

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks to families at the Nebraska Capitol Thursday. Families came to the Capitol on the final day of the session to voice support for a bill Cavanaugh had sponsored. The bill failed to overcome a filibuster. 

 Paul Hammel

LINCOLN — Families of disabled children rallied at the State Capitol Thursday as lawmakers headed out at the end of the session.

The families came to make clear that they will continue working to get services next year that a filibuster prevented them from getting this year.

Legislative Bill 376, which fell three votes short, would have made family support services available to as many as 850 children with disabilities severe enough to qualify them for institutions. The children are among some 3,000 people on the state's waiting list for developmental disability services.

"We're coming every month. We will not back down," said Shonda Knop, whose son Jacoby is on the list. 

Leah Janke, executive director of the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands, said the failure of LB 376 "is stinging hard." She said it would have helped children with higher medical needs like a feeding tube or supplemental oxygen, whose families struggle to care for them at home.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who introduced LB 376, told the group that she will continue fighting for their children. She vowed to get the job done next year.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert