Wearing a mask at the Capitol? Most legislators arrived to Monday's session wearing them

LINCOLN — After four months of living through the coronavirus pandemic, most Nebraska lawmakers showed up Monday wearing masks. But the practice, which has become politically divisive, was far from universal and some took their masks off when not close to others or when taking part in debate.

State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus took to the microphone at one point to thank every one who had put on a mask. He said a mask may not be a desirable fashion accessory but it’s a sacrifice that can protect both the wearer and their loved ones.

“Some have had it and breezed through it. Some of us came close to croaking going through it,” he said.

Moser spent a month in the hospital fighting the potentially deadly virus. He urged colleagues to pay attention to the science that says masks significantly reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“It may save your life, your family members and your friends,” he said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.