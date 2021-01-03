What to watch as the Nebraska Legislature starts its 2021 session

Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who was among the organizers of the collegiality meetings, said the goal was to make the Legislature a more “reasonable” place, where debates focus on issues rather than us-versus-them.

“We have a lot more in common than we have differences,” he said of the Republican and Democratic Parties. “I was hoping for a group that would stand up and beat the nonpartisan drum more often. We’ll see.”

Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha said he expects that the former lawmakers who are returning will help restore a friendlier tone to the Legislature, having served in times when partisanship was less prevalent.

“We’re not elected to fight (with each other). We’re elected to get things done,” said Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who is running for speaker.

Some other issues to watch:

Simplifying the tax system: Linehan, who leads the Revenue Committee, which guides state tax policy, said she wants to begin a conversation on making the tax system simpler and flatter. That may reduce the need to offer tax incentives for companies to increase jobs and expand, she said.