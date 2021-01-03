What to watch as the Nebraska Legislature starts its 2021 session

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers will be back at it on Wednesday, just over four months after concluding a 2020 session interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
State senators are already predicting some tough sledding ahead as they tackle the partisan-laced issue of congressional and legislative redistricting and try to craft a balanced budget amid the uncertainty of a pandemic-affected economy.
That’s despite an effort by some moderate legislators to instill more civility and collegiality into the officially nonpartisan 49-member unicameral Legislature, which has seen an increase in angry exchanges and bitter partisan bickering in recent years.
“It’s going to be unprecedented and unpredictable, and we have to realize that going in,” said State Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said some flare-ups were to be expected last session, given the pressures of operating during a public health emergency and working out a compromise on three huge issues: property tax relief, business incentives and trying to help the University of Nebraska Medical Center land a massive federal emergency response center.
Linehan said that redistricting naturally divides senators along party lines and that the Legislature, like society in general, is more polarized than ever.
“Some of the stuff that happened on the floor last session was completely and totally out of line. Of course it needs to be move civil,” she said. “But we don’t live in a vacuum.”
Among the other big issues ahead: whether to build a $230 million prison; what to do about the state’s troubled child welfare contractor, St. Francis Ministries; and whether to adopt, as Gov. Pete Ricketts recently urged, new restraints on property taxes going to K-12 schools.
A modest proposal on parole reform by Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, a key senator on prison issues, was vetoed last year. But Lathrop said he will try again in 2021, expecting more consideration from lawmakers about alternatives to a pricey new prison “now that we’re talking about spending a lot of money that could be spent on something else.”
An overarching question is whether the Legislature can continue its 90-day session without a pandemic-induced pause. Last year, lawmakers suspended their 60-day session in March, shortly after the virus arrived in the state, and didn’t resume work until late July.
Most senators said they expect to forge ahead with the session, despite the risks posed by bringing people together during the pandemic. Several said delaying the session would mean delaying action on issues important to the state.
Precautions have been taken, including the installation of plastic dividers that separate senators in the main legislative chamber and in the hearing rooms. The number of staff in the chamber will be limited, and lobbyists will not be allowed to crowd around the Rotunda. The east balcony will be reserved for senators who have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with the disease.
But the State Capitol typically sees a steady stream of visitors for public hearings, which has raised concerns about the spread of the virus.
“What I’m hearing is the intention is to be safe and have the session,” said Sen. John Arch of La Vista. “I think the consensus is we don’t want a break.”
After a year of racial reckoning, the 2021 Legislature will be the most racially and ethnically diverse ever, with two Latino senators, one African American senator, one biracial senator and one Native American senator.
But the Legislature’s Executive Board could be left without a person of color for the first time in decades because of the exit of legendary lawmaker Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, who was term-limited, and because Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, a Latino, is being challenged for the post of vice chair of the board.
That is a problem, said Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, for a body that presses corporations to be diverse but doesn’t push for that in its top committee.
Wayne said he and Chambers’ successor, Sen.-elect Terrell McKinney, will be introducing bills to require citizen oversight boards for police and to make disciplinary actions taken against law enforcement officers transparent. But Wayne said he is unsure of the Legislature’s appetite for social justice legislation given the possible lack of diversity on the Executive Board.
The year will bring the first sibling combination in the Legislature, with newly elected Sen. John Cavanaugh joining his sister, Sen. Macheala Cavanaugh, both of Omaha. They are among eight children of John and Kate Cavanaugh. The elder John was a U.S. congressman from Nebraska’s 2nd District.
“I think it’s going to be great,” said Macheala Cavanaugh, who was elected in 2018. “We’ll probably disagree (at times), and I’ll probably make fun of him because I’m the older sister.”
Among the eight new senators are three who served previously in the Legislature: Mike Flood of Norfolk, Rich Pahls of Millard and Ray Aguilar of Grand Island.
Aguilar, a Republican, defeated incumbent Sen. Dan Quick, a Democrat. The only other incumbent who lost in November was Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna, a Republican, who will be replaced by Democratic Sen. Jen Day.
Behind the scenes, there’s been some grumbling about who was, and who wasn’t, invited to the small-group discussions about toning down the divisions in the Legislature. And there’s been some griping about attempts to organize a bloc of Republican senators to vote as a group.
The tone of the session may be set early, when lawmakers elect leaders of the various committees. The votes, which are cast in secret, can force senators to decide between party and personality in choosing committee chairs.
One key race will pit Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, a fiery, hard-working Republican who is seeking reelection as Education Committee chairman, against Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, a Democrat and former teacher seen as less confrontational.
Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who was among the organizers of the collegiality meetings, said the goal was to make the Legislature a more “reasonable” place, where debates focus on issues rather than us-versus-them.
“We have a lot more in common than we have differences,” he said of the Republican and Democratic Parties. “I was hoping for a group that would stand up and beat the nonpartisan drum more often. We’ll see.”
Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha said he expects that the former lawmakers who are returning will help restore a friendlier tone to the Legislature, having served in times when partisanship was less prevalent.
“We’re not elected to fight (with each other). We’re elected to get things done,” said Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who is running for speaker.
Some other issues to watch:
Simplifying the tax system: Linehan, who leads the Revenue Committee, which guides state tax policy, said she wants to begin a conversation on making the tax system simpler and flatter. That may reduce the need to offer tax incentives for companies to increase jobs and expand, she said.
Rural broadband: Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, who heads the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, said the pandemic put a bright light on the “holes” in high-speed internet service across the state. COVID-19 showed how people can work from anywhere, he said, but if that’s going to happen in rural parts of the state, broadband service must improve.
Masks: Departing Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk did not require them, arguing that the Nebraska Constitution did not allow him to bar senators from participating in legislative activity if they did not want to wear one. But some lawmakers see it as disrespectful and hazardous that some lawmakers don’t don masks during legislative activities.
Protection from coronavirus-related lawsuits: Having failed to get the U.S. Congress to pass immunity legislation, business and school groups are now looking at state legislatures for help. Williams, who leads the committee that deals with insurance and banking issues, said that businesses that have adopted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention precautions may warrant some protection.
