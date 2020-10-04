What you need to know about the measures that could expand gambling, bring casinos to Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska voters’ decisions on a trio of initiative measures could be among the most consequential of the November election.

They will determine whether the state gets casinos after decades of attempts or whether opponents once again frustrate efforts to expand gambling.

A petition drive mounted by Keep the Money in Nebraska got the measures on the ballot. If all three are approved, they would allow casinos at horse race tracks — sometimes called “racinos” — and would earmark most of the tax revenue for property tax credits.

The vote will be the first time in more than 15 years that Nebraskans have had the opportunity to decide on casino gambling. A similar petition drive in 2016 garnered too few signatures. Other efforts have been thwarted in the courts. Voters rejected two casino proposals in 2004, one offered by the Legislature and one put on the ballot by petition.

What are the three measures in brief?

Initiative 429 would amend the Nebraska Constitution to allow casino gambling at licensed horse race tracks. The amendment would create the legal foundation for laws authorizing, regulating and taxing the new gambling.