What you need to know to vote in Nebraska's primary Tuesday

Polling places across Nebraska open Tuesday morning so voters can decide who should serve in local and statewide elected offices.

Election officials are expecting a high turnout.

The most high-profile primary contest this cycle is for the Republican nomination for governor. Gov. Pete Ricketts can't run again due to term limits, and the vacant seat left room for a bitterly contested race that has produced three front-runners: Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster, hog producer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.

Voters also will decide who will face off in November for seats in Congress, about half of the seats in the Nebraska Legislature and other state and local positions.

If people are registered as nonpartisan, they can vote in the primary election — but not in every race. The race for governor and other statewide and county-level races, along with the Nebraska Public Service Commission, are partisan races. Other races are nonpartisan, including the State Legislature. Nonpartisan voters can request a party's primary ballot — the Democratic, Libertarian and Marijuana NOW parties have opened their primary ballots, but the GOP did not.

Here's what else you need to know

Poll hours: Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain time.

Find your polling place: If you don't know where you're supposed to go, you can contact the county clerk or election commissioner for the county where you're registered or search your name in the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup (www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview/), which you can access online by visiting the Elections Division of the Nebraska secretary of state's website. In Douglas County, the election commission's website home page also features a tool to find your voting information (www.votedouglascounty.com/).

Get a ride: In Omaha, Metro and ORBT buses and MOBY paratransit vans are providing fare-free rides Tuesday. A map of polling locations and routes is on Metro's website (https://www.ometro.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Metro-Polling-Locations-BusToBallot_2022-1.pdf)

If you got your ballot by mail: The cutoff for the county election official's office to receive your completed ballot is 8 p.m. Central time or 7 p.m. Mountain time. At this point, that means you should drop your early ballot in a drop box rather than mail it (be sure to sign the envelope). No early ballots are accepted at polling places or election offices on election day.

Find a drop box: The Douglas County Election Commission's website features a list and map of the county's 13 drop boxes (www.votedouglascounty.com/early_voting.aspx#dropboxes). Sarpy County has a list online, too (www.sarpy.gov/857/Ballot-Drop-Box-Locations) and the nonprofit Civic Nebraska has a statewide interactive map on its website (www.civicnebraska.org/election-2022/dropbox-locations/).

Track your early ballot on Nebraska Voter Information Lookup after you turn it in (www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview/).

