Whistleblower accuses Nebraska Ag Department of failing to enforce law governing breeders, rescues

The department was given a preliminary report on Herchenbach's allegations in August 2019, and it preceded to take a series of actions, presumed to be retaliation, against him as the named whistleblower.

The ombudsman's report alleges the department conspired with owners of facilities he inspects; subjected him to what he felt was hostile treatment by program manager Tom Dozler during staff conference calls; that Dozler gave him an inaccurate and negative 2019 annual review, completed in April 2020; issued three disciplinary actions in 2020, the first such actions in his lifetime of service; and informed him of the department's intent to demote him to an inspector position.

With those actions, the Ombudsman's Office found grounds to believe the department violated the whistleblower act, the report said.

It said that, in many conversations with Herchenbach and those familiar with his work and character, he serves the department with distinction by evidence of his knowledge of the law, his fair and consistent enforcement of regulations and his deep commitment to the mission of the program.

"It takes courage to come forward as a whistleblower, particularly as one nears the end of a long and distinguished career," Eskridge and Ombudsman Julie Rogers said in the report.