White House coronavirus coordinator reports 'real improvement' in Nebraska trends

Birx said the city was on the list because the area was “going to a very high peak” in terms of cases and positivity rates. The task force, she said, looks to positivity rates as an indicator that the virus is spreading silently through a community, which occurs well before sick people arrive in hospitals.

She also said on the call that residents in areas with high COVID-19 activity should stop family gatherings. She said bringing together family members in those areas “will create, potentially, particularly if indoors, superspreader events. We’re finding that across the South and moving up into the Midwest.”

But she said Friday that the Omaha area is seeing a decline in the number of cases and in positivity rates. She said residents in the metropolitan area need to continue to drive cases down, as Lincoln has done with its mask mandate and social distancing.

Lincoln mandated masks in indoor spaces in late July and by last week had begun to see a decline in cases.

The Omaha City Council adopted an emergency mask mandate for Omaha on Tuesday.