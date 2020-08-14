White House coronavirus coordinator reports 'real improvement' in Nebraska trends

LINCOLN — Nebraska and two of its most populous counties got a bit of good news Friday from the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Dr. Deborah Birx, who is on a tour of the Midwest, said task force officials have seen a “real improvement” in coronavirus trends across Nebraska, particularly in Lancaster and Douglas Counties, within the last couple of weeks.
Specifically, they’re seeing decreasing numbers of cases and test positivity rates.
Last Saturday, the positivity rate for the state as a whole was a little over 10% on a seven-day rolling average, Birx said. On Friday, the state had dropped below 10% to a little more than 9% and will move into what federal officials call the yellow zone with regard to coronavirus risk.
Birx, who met Friday morning with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, state and local health officials and others, said she believes the state’s case counts and positivity rates will continue to be driven down.
“Together, Nebraskans are making a change that really shows us a path forward through this pandemic,” she said.
On Aug. 5, however, Birx listed Omaha as among the 10 areas of the country exhibiting troubling coronavirus numbers in a weekly call with state and local officials.
Birx said the city was on the list because the area was “going to a very high peak” in terms of cases and positivity rates. The task force, she said, looks to positivity rates as an indicator that the virus is spreading silently through a community, which occurs well before sick people arrive in hospitals.
She also said on the call that residents in areas with high COVID-19 activity should stop family gatherings. She said bringing together family members in those areas “will create, potentially, particularly if indoors, superspreader events. We’re finding that across the South and moving up into the Midwest.”
But she said Friday that the Omaha area is seeing a decline in the number of cases and in positivity rates. She said residents in the metropolitan area need to continue to drive cases down, as Lincoln has done with its mask mandate and social distancing.
Lincoln mandated masks in indoor spaces in late July and by last week had begun to see a decline in cases.
The Omaha City Council adopted an emergency mask mandate for Omaha on Tuesday.
The move came nearly two weeks after Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour backed away from implementing a countywide mask requirement due to an anticipated legal challenge from Ricketts and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
Birx said mask mandates are critical in communities with a lot of cases. But the message she has received from rural health officials is that residents there already are sufficiently socially distant. Mask mandates in such places may not be as critical.
“In the end, it has to be adapted to the community you’re serving,” she said.
Nebraska’s case counts overall began increasing in mid-July and now consistently reflect more than 200 new cases a day.
But it does appear the state’s case count may be trending down somewhat. For the seven days ending Thursday, the state averaged nearly 263 new cases a day. That is down from an average of 294 new cases a day for the preceding seven days. On July 31, the state reported 445 new cases, the highest single-day number since it reported 448 on May 16.
Birx visited Iowa on Thursday and will meet with officials in Kansas City on Saturday. She’ll then travel on to Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and West Virginia, driving the entire way.
