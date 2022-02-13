Who can vote in Nebraska's Republican governor primary?

It’s common wisdom in Nebraska that whoever wins the Republican gubernatorial primary race usually ends up moving into the Governor’s Mansion. But not all Nebraska voters have a say in that contest.
Only registered Republicans will be able to vote in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary come May 10, Wayne Bena, deputy secretary of state for elections, confirmed.
A registered nonpartisan voter is able to vote in nonpartisan races — say, Nebraska Legislature, NU Board of Regents or the State Board of Education. And they can choose to request a partisan ballot to vote in a party’s partisan races. What races they can vote in depends on whether or not that particular state political party decides to open its races to nonpartisan voters.
At a minimum, a nonpartisan voter will be able to vote in the congressional primary for a chosen party in their district. If the party opens it up, they’ll be able to vote for the other partisan races, too — including the primary for governor.
Democrats approved opening their primary and made it official this past week. The new Legal Marijuana NOW party has also submitted a letter opening theirs, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
But the Republican party typically doesn’t open up their primaries. Nebraska GOP executive director Taylor Gage confirmed the party is not opening it this year. This means nonpartisan voters who request a Republican ballot would not be able to vote in the GOP gubernatorial primary.
Libertarians have opened theirs about half the time in the past, according to Bena. The deadline to file paperwork is next month.
Voters can change their registration, including their party affiliation, ahead of the primary (by May 2 in person at a county election official’s office and April 22 otherwise). The state saw a stream of voters do so in 2006, when the Republican primary pitted Husker coach and U.S. Rep. Tom Osborne against incumbent Gov. Dave Heineman.
That year, the Douglas County deputy election commissioner lost his job after changing his party registration from Democrat to Republican. State law requires the person in that role to be a member of a different political party than the election commissioner. The official, Dennis Womack, said at the time that he wanted to vote for Osborne.
Nebraskans can check their registration status at www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.
Another tip this year: Double-check your districts and your polling place. Bena said voters may be surprised when they learn they’re not voting for the same people anymore after the Legislature drew new political district boundaries in 2021. And Sarpy County, for example, is adding polling sites to account for population growth.