Who can vote in Nebraska's Republican governor primary?

It’s common wisdom in Nebraska that whoever wins the Republican gubernatorial primary race usually ends up moving into the Governor’s Mansion. But not all Nebraska voters have a say in that contest.

Only registered Republicans will be able to vote in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary come May 10, Wayne Bena, deputy secretary of state for elections, confirmed.

A registered nonpartisan voter is able to vote in nonpartisan races — say, Nebraska Legislature, NU Board of Regents or the State Board of Education. And they can choose to request a partisan ballot to vote in a party’s partisan races. What races they can vote in depends on whether or not that particular state political party decides to open its races to nonpartisan voters.

At a minimum, a nonpartisan voter will be able to vote in the congressional primary for a chosen party in their district. If the party opens it up, they’ll be able to vote for the other partisan races, too — including the primary for governor.

Democrats approved opening their primary and made it official this past week. The new Legal Marijuana NOW party has also submitted a letter opening theirs, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.