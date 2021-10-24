Who is the Nigerian billionaire at the heart of Fortenberry's indictment?

Here is a brief breakdown of Nebraska's senators and representatives in Congress.

At the center of allegations against Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who was indicted this week by a federal grand jury, is a 75-year-old Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent named Gilbert Chagoury.

For reasons that remain publicly unclear, Chagoury funneled $30,000 to the Nebraska congressman, who is charged with three felonies related to an ensuing FBI investigation. It is not the first time Chagoury, who lives in Paris and is a player on the international stage, has sought to purchase influence or been linked to corruption.

“Chagoury is not a household name in Nebraska, but he’s certainly a household name in Nigeria,” Matthew T. Page, a former State Department expert on Nigeria, said in a phone interview this week.

The tycoon is well-known among people who look into corruption challenges around the world and among people who know about some of the most “corrupt episodes in recent Nigerian political history,” Page said. Chagoury’s role of adviser to a notorious Nigerian dictator in the 1990s is well-documented, and he has had other brushes with scandal since.