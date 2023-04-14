2023 Nebraska legislative session preview
LINCOLN — Nebraska tax collections have come in short of projections over a five-month period, with the cumulative shortfall topping $92 million, according to a report released Friday.
The Nebraska Department of Revenue
report caught the attention of key state lawmakers, who are in the midst of crafting a new state budget for the next two fiscal years and debating major tax relief packages.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, who chairs the Revenue Committee, said she will be watching the tax receipts closely, especially what happens in April, when many people file their income taxes.
She also will be keeping an eye on what the state's revenue forecasting board does. Board members are scheduled to meet at the end of April to review their projections for the years ending June 30, 2025. Lawmakers and the governor use those projections in setting the state budget.
Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said revenues remain relatively strong and the state has a healthy cushion.
Nebraska collected a record $6.35 billion in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. Under state law, $1.29 billion of that amount went into the state's cash reserve fund.
"It does appear the revenues are decreasing from record highs," Clements said. But he noted: "The committee is maintaining a strong cash reserve for absorbing future decreases, if they happen."
Friday's report showed that net tax receipts for March totaled $360 million. That was nearly $56 million, or 13.4%, below projections. The monthly total reflected lower-than-expected gross tax collections and higher-than-expected refunds.
Net tax receipts since the fiscal year began on July 1 were $4.45 billion. That's 2% below projections in the five months since the forecasting board last revised its projections.
The board met in February but decided against making any changes, citing conflicting outlooks offered by the professional economic forecasting services used to help inform their decisions.
The biggest year-to-date shortfall was for individual income taxes, which were $105 million, or 4.8%, below projections. Sales and use tax collections were $72 million, or 4%, low. They were offset in part by net corporate income taxes that came in $76.5 million higher than expected.
Gov. Jim Pillen said the report did not deliver "any real shocks" and said Nebraska still has the opportunity to make transformative change.
"It's going to be really important that we understand our responsibility to be fiscally responsible," he said. "We're not going to spend money on anything we don't need. We have plenty of resources for our needs."
Pillen has been pushing a major tax cut and school aid plan that would reduce the state's top income tax rate, eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits and boost property tax credits. It also aims to drive down property taxes by eliminating community college levies and combining increased state aid to schools with caps on school revenues.
Linehan said adjustments may need to be made in the plan if the fiscal picture dims. She said that could mean taking longer to implement changes but would not mean abandoning goals.
But Rebecca Firestone, executive director of the OpenSky Policy Institute, urged lawmakers not to enact further tax cuts amid signs of a slowing economy.
"Prudent revenue and spending decisions now are crucial to keeping Nebraska on sound financial footing in the future," she said.
