Wins and losses in Nebraska's 2021 legislative session

Also passed was a bill increasing the tax exemption on military pensions from 50% to 100%. The goal was to entice more military retirees to remain in Nebraska, bolstering the state’s workforce, and again show that the state is “military friendly.”

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha: He was the main sponsor of the Social Security tax cut bill, Legislative Bill 64, and also was able to get passed a measure to help develop youth sports complexes so the state can tap into the growing market for youth sports tourism. He’d worked on both bills for several years.