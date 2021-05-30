Wins and losses in Nebraska's 2021 legislative session

LINCOLN — The 2021 session of the Nebraska Legislature began in January, amid a raging pandemic.
But it ended last week without a suspension of activities due to COVID-19 — unlike last year — and there were some momentous laws passed, plus a few filibusters.
In each session, some senators and issues have better luck than others. Here’s a look at some of the wins and losses during the 2021 session:
Wins
Retirees: State legislators had talked for years about eliminating taxes on Social Security, but always shied away because it’s a whopper of a cut in revenue needed to run state government.
But rosy tax forecasts gave senators an opening, and they pushed through a bill that intends to gradually phase out state income taxes on Social Security over 10 years. Concerns about the fiscal impact melted away after sponsors agreed to review the phase-out after five years.
Also passed was a bill increasing the tax exemption on military pensions from 50% to 100%. The goal was to entice more military retirees to remain in Nebraska, bolstering the state’s workforce, and again show that the state is “military friendly.”
State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha: He was the main sponsor of the Social Security tax cut bill, Legislative Bill 64, and also was able to get passed a measure to help develop youth sports complexes so the state can tap into the growing market for youth sports tourism. He’d worked on both bills for several years.
If you want to host dozens of teams — and hundreds of families renting motel rooms and eating out — for a multiday soccer or baseball tournament, you need dozens of fields that are lighted and fitted with artificial turf. Omaha, Lincoln and the rest of Nebraska lack such facilities. Lindstrom’s bill will allow a portion of the sales taxes generated by new businesses springing up around sports complexes to be “turned back” to help pay off the facilities.
Pet projects: Whether it was a new railroad spur in North Platte, help for small businesses in North and South Omaha, or money to push projects delayed by COVID-19 across the finish line, laws got passed in 2021 that will help specific projects.
LB 40, introduced by North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, would make $10 million in matching money available in the next two years for rural, infrastructure projects of economic development corporations. Groene’s town is seeking a multimillion-dollar “rail park” to lure new businesses.
Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell’s LB 566, dubbed the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Fund, sets aside $15 million in state money, which, when paired with federal American Rescue Act money, will provide matching grants for arts, cultural and humanities projects, as well as sports complexes, that were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also passed was Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne’s LB 544, the Urban Redevelopment Act, which makes up to $12.5 million in tax credits available for small businesses that expand in low-income areas with high unemployment, such as North and South Omaha.
Tech: Not only did lawmakers approve Gov. Pete Ricketts’ $40 million plan to help expand rural broadband, they also OK’d bills that would give tax incentives for new-generation nuclear power plants, permit carbon dioxide sequestration projects, and allow cryptocurrency repositories in the state.
Losses
COVID-19: A couple of senators got pretty sick last year, and one lost his father to the virus in New York, but overall, lawmakers were able to get through the session without major interruption, unlike last year, when the session was suspended in March and didn’t resume until July.
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh: It wasn’t a lack of passion or commitment that landed the senator on this list but what happened during the session. First, she was left off a special investigative committee looking into the state’s troubled child welfare contractor, St. Francis Ministries. The committee was created by her resolution. A real snub.
Then, her bill to launch a pilot project to expand services to 850 families with developmentally disabled kids was killed via a filibuster. Cavanaugh blamed Ricketts, who opposed LB 376. He argued that the budget had already increased spending on such services and LB 376 might commit Nebraska to increased spending in the future.
Cavanaugh, who isn’t backing down, said her bill gave hope to families trying to care for developmentally disabled kids.
Expansion of gun rights: The major gun rights bill of the year, which would have allowed each county to decide if they wanted to opt out of the state’s concealed handgun permit requirements, got shot down by a last-minute, adverse legal opinion from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. The main sponsor of LB 236, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, pledged to come back next year with an even more ambitious proposal — allowing “constitutional carry” of concealed firearms statewide.
Limits on spending of property taxes: Ricketts made this a top priority heading into the 2021 session, but progressive senators joined with some moderates to block passage of LB 408, which sought to limit increases in spending of property tax revenue to 3% a year or less. The governor said more work will be done next year on this issue.
Nonresidents: The old saying “don’t tax me, tax that fellow behind the tree” probably applies to state park stickers, too.
When Sens. Dan Hughes of Venango and Steve Erdman of Bayard went looking for ways to finance improved policing and facilities at busy Lake McConaughy, they settled on a bill that will hike the nonresident fees for an annual park sticker from the current $45 to $60.
