With Keystone XL pipeline nixed, Nebraska advocates look to next steps

Jorde said he’s meeting with TC Energy lawyers soon to talk about what happens next.

In an emailed response to voicemails from The World-Herald, TC Energy media relations wrote the company doesn't comment on "matters before the courts."

"As we exit the project, our first priority is to make sure we wind down construction activities safely and with care for the environment," the statement reads.

Kleeb and Jorde would also like to see state law tweaked so that if a pipeline doesn’t have its necessary permits — such as the permit Biden revoked — any land easements a pipeline company acquired would automatically be returned to the landowner.

Their argument: A company should not have the power of eminent domain if they cannot do the project for which that power was granted.

“I’m not going to rest until we have stronger eminent domain laws and stronger pipeline laws in our state, because I don’t want other families to go through what everybody just went through with Keystone XL,” Kleeb said.

She said there’s no bill being drafted yet, but she's identified a few potential sponsors for legislation.