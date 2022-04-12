With Lathrop out, 4 candidates compete for District 12 legislative seat

Nebraska State Sen. Steve Lathrop, chair of the Judiciary Committee and the leading advocate of criminal justice reform efforts in the Legislature, has opted not to run to keep his seat this year.

Four candidates would like to take his place and represent District 12, which spans roughly 144th Street to 72nd Street south of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Douglas County.

Lathrop was first elected in 2006, narrowly beating Jean Stothert, now mayor of Omaha, and served two terms before term limits forced him to take a hiatus. He sat on the sidelines for a term, then won the seat back from then-Sen. Merv Riepe.

He was eligible to run again but told The World-Herald he’s disillusioned by the current culture in the Legislature — specifically by partisanship and the “total failure of the Legislature to act as an independent branch of government,” alluding to some senators’ relationship with the governor.

The largely working-class district, Lathrop said, wants a senator who isn’t partisan and can work with others to find common ground and solutions.

Riepe, 79, is looking to reclaim the seat he lost to Lathrop. He chaired the Health and Human Services Committee during his term and named health care, education and taxes as issues that motivated him to run again.

Among specific policy goals, he named building on a bill he sponsored that opened the door for direct primary care in Nebraska to try to make health care more affordable in smaller communities. He’s also concerned about math proficiency in Omaha and Ralston schools and said constituents have an eye on the potential for state health education standards — he’s a proponent of no sex education in elementary schools.

Riepe said he was a farm kid, served in the Navy and worked as a hospital administrator for decades. He currently sits on the Ralston Public Schools board.

“It all comes back to experience,” he said. “And experience isn't something you buy, it isn't something you just automatically claim, it's something you earn over many, many years. I have the energy and I'm in good health, and so this is something I'm driven to do and I intend to win this race.”

Another member of the Ralston school board is also in the running: Robin Richards, 41, the board’s vice president. She’s the only registered Democrat in the race, while the rest are registered Republicans. The race, like every legislative race in the state, is officially nonpartisan.

“I’m not gonna go down there for my agenda,” she said. “If I go down to Lincoln, it’s gonna be our agenda. I’m here to be a voice for our community.”

Richards said she had community members reach out to her after Lathrop said he wouldn’t be running. The more she considered it, she said, the more she decided she was the right person for the job. She has deep family roots in the area and attended Ralston Public Schools. She's currently business manager for the Nebraska Arts Council.

“I live and breathe Ralston and Millard and their school districts,” she said.

She’s passionate about changing the state’s current formula for school funding, knowing that property taxes are top-of-mind for constituents. Another priority: looking at how creative districts — enabled via a bill passed in 2020 — could benefit Ralston and Millard. Specifically, she can envision efforts that would revitalize downtown Ralston.

Bob Borgeson, 71, is also running for the seat. As the legislative director for SMART-TD, a union that represents railroad workers, he lobbies the Legislature, travels across the state working with the local unions and deals with regulatory agencies.

That work is on behalf of the union’s interests, but also the interests of the general public and public safety, he said. He’d hope to be on the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee if elected.

He was already planning to retire from his job this year and has long been interested in politics, he said. He pointed to his long history in the district, including his time coaching athletics and sending his four children through Millard schools.

Among his top priorities: keeping young people in-state with good-paying jobs and achieving property tax relief while bolstering public education and supporting teachers.

“The schools have to be top-rate,” he said. “It's quite a problem. And if it was easy, it would’ve already been solved. That's one thing I would like to work on.”

Haile Kucera, 29, said she decided to run so the younger generation could have a voice in the Legislature.

She grew up in the Millard area and, after losing about 130 pounds, was inspired to become a certified personal trainer. Kucera said concerns from people in her district include government overreach and taxes. She got married in 2020, she said, and wants to make sure this is the best place to raise a family and retire.

“As a senator, I want to make sure that I give people their individual liberties and freedoms that they were given as being an American and being a citizen here,” she said. “And so, I just want to make sure people know that I’m not going to overstep in that way and, of course, fight tirelessly for (lowering) taxes.”

She said she’s made it a priority to reach out to people on the other side of the aisle over the few years. However, she was also at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. She posted a photo on social media wearing a hat that said “still my president,” and another screenshot shows she claimed that antifa was responsible for the violence that day. She told The World-Herald she was with a couple other Nebraskans at Donald Trump’s rally, which she described as having a positive energy and where the former president urged supporters to march to the Capitol. They walked toward the Capitol, she said, got caught up in a “mob” of people and left the area when the atmosphere started to noticeably turn dark.

She was there in support of Trump and expressing her First Amendment rights, she said, but doesn’t support the violence.

Kucera said she’s “learned a lot” since Jan. 6. Similarly, she acknowledged and addressed past "bad decisions" that show up in Nebraska’s court records, including two convictions related to theft/shoplifting from offenses in 2014. She sought therapy and took accountability, she said. It has helped her relate to more people, she said, and would give her a unique perspective on criminal justice reform and the need to provide people services first.

"At the end of the day, you can't go back and change your past," she said. "All you can do is learn from it and move forward. And that's exactly what I do."

Counties were able to start mailing early voting ballots last week. In-person early voting started Monday, and election day is May 10.

