With only months remaining in office, Gov. Ricketts says work is far from over

LINCOLN — The final regular legislative session of Pete Ricketts' tenure leading the state is in the books, but the two-term Nebraska governor said his work is far from over.

"Even when the Legislature's out, we're still running business here," Ricketts told The World-Herald.

Barred by term limits from running for reelection, Ricketts has just over seven months left in his final term as governor. He said his remaining time in office will largely be spent ensuring state business continues running smoothly, and overseeing the first steps of several major pieces of legislation passed during the session that concluded in April.

However, Ricketts' remaining months could be defined by an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade. Depending on the decision, Ricketts said he may call for a special legislative session to take up major changes to Nebraska's current abortion laws.

Earlier this year, Nebraska lawmakers attempted to pass a bill that would have banned all abortions in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Ricketts expressed support for the bill, but it died after it failed to reach 33 votes for a filibuster-ending cloture motion. The final vote was 31-15.

If a special session does happen, Ricketts could play a pivotal role in the outcome, as he is planning on appointing two new senators in the coming months. The replacement for State Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha, who died in late April, will likely be appointed within the next month, Ricketts said. He will also replace either Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk or Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, depending on who wins the June 28 special election for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

Barring a special session, Ricketts said many parts of the governor's job are invisible to most Nebraskans. He said he will continue working with state agencies on day-to-day business such as improving customer service, monitoring public infrastructure projects and promoting Nebraska business development to other states and countries.

Ricketts will also have a role overseeing the implementation of several major pieces of legislation that passed during this year's session. One example he cited was Legislative Bill 1014, which allocates more than $1 billion in federal funds for pandemic relief projects through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Within 60 days of the bill's passage, Ricketts said the state must complete guidance for how to apply for several grants listed under the bill. Within 90 days, he said the state has to share information on how applicants can qualify for those grants.

Another prominent bill was LB 1015, which authorized the construction of a $500 million canal-and-reservoir system in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska. Ricketts, who proposed the canal project, said the state just released a request for proposal on the project.

Outside his official capacity as governor, Ricketts said he plans to spend time campaigning for Republican candidate Jim Pillen, who won Tuesday's gubernatorial primary election, and who Ricketts has endorsed.

Part of the governor's official duty is to develop a transition plan for the winner of November's general election, Ricketts said. That will include information on the next state budget and a lineup of the biggest decisions the next governor must make soon after they take office.

Ricketts also plans to continue using the platform he has as governor to speak out about issues he finds important. Most often, he said these issues are federal actions he considers government overreach, but he has also criticized local decisions.

Last year, Ricketts spoke out about the Nebraska State Board of Education's proposed development of health and sex education standards. The standards were both inclusive of diverse genders and sexual orientations and extremely controversial for some Nebraskans. He said this prompted more parents to speak up, and ultimately led the board to shelve the draft standards.

Recently, Ricketts has been speaking out about President Joe Biden's energy policies, which he said is contributing to the rapid national inflation.

"One of the things that as a governor you can be effective doing is having that megaphone to be able to talk about these issues," Ricketts said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.