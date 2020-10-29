Without Steve King, Iowa’s 4th Congressional District is in for a shake-up

Scholten has argued that he also appeals to constituents in the 4th District and has connected with some of the more independent voters or people who are “anti-establishment.”

Meet the candidates

Randy Feenstra

Randy Feenstra was born and raised in Hull in Sioux County. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Dordt College and his master’s degree in public administration from Iowa State University.

Feenstra worked as the head of sales at The Foreign Candy Company in his hometown and later went on to work as Hull’s city administrator. He was later elected as Sioux County treasurer and now works as a professor at Dordt University, where he teaches business and public administration.

Feenstra is in his third term as an Iowa state senator. He is married to his wife, Lynette, and they have four children, Taylor, Erika, Dawson, and Savannah.

In a landslide victory, Feenstra handily defeated King with 46% of votes from June’s primary, dethroning the incumbent in an unusual primary.

J.D. Scholten