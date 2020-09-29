 Skip to main content
You can learn more about gambling, payday lending ballot measures at public hearings next month
LINCOLN — Nebraskans can learn more about the pros and cons of ballot measures concerning casino gambling and payday lending at public hearings set for Oct. 8 in Lincoln.

State law requires the secretary of state to hold hearings for any proposal placed on the ballot by initiative petition. Additional hearings will be scheduled later in the two other congressional districts.

The first hearing will cover Initiative Measure 428, a proposed law limiting the rates charged by payday lenders. The hearing will be from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Room 1525 of the State Capitol.

The second hearing will be from 6 to 9 p.m. in the same location. The session will cover three related proposals.

They are Initiative Measure 429, a proposed constitutional measure allowing casino gambling at licensed horse race tracks; Initiative 430, a proposed law setting up a regulatory framework for the casinos; and Initiative Measure 431, a proposed law to tax the casinos and direct most of the tax revenues to property tax credits.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

