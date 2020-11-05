 Skip to main content
'You're welcome, America': Celebrities, social media cheer Omaha's blue dot for Biden
'You're welcome, America': Celebrities, social media cheer Omaha's blue dot for Biden

20190301_new_bidenphotoKS011 (copy)

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2019.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

The eyes of the nation have been on Omaha's blue dot this week after Democrat Joe Biden claimed the area's single electoral vote.

Celebrities and social media users have been celebrating Omaha and Biden's success in flipping the state's 2nd Congressional District blue.

Nebraska has a total of five electoral votes. Two are awarded to the statewide winner of the popular vote. The three others are awarded to the winner of each of the state’s three congressional districts.

Actress and Omaha native Gabrielle Union, a well-known Husker fan, used Twitter to honor State Sen. Ernie Chambers, who wrapped up a 46-year career in the Legislature this year. Chambers once led opposition to an effort to change Nebraska's Electoral College vote system to winner-take-all, the way 48 states award electoral votes.

The filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who directed "Selma," "13th" and "A Wrinkle in Time," also praised Chambers.

Author and essayist Roxane Gay, an Omaha native, tweeted simply: "Come through, Omaha!" around the time the 2nd Congressional District was called for Biden.

Raygun, a merchandise store in the Old Market that whips up topical, irreverent products focused on Nebraska and the Midwest, tweeted Thursday that it's offering T-shirts with slogans like "Nebraska's 2nd: You're welcome, America."

Nebraskans who support Biden have joined in on social media, tweaking the city's name to "Joemaha" and commenting that they are not from Nebraska or Omaha — they're from the 2nd District.

Photos: Nebraska on Election Day 2020

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

0 comments

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

