'You're welcome, America': Celebrities, social media cheer Omaha's blue dot for Biden

The eyes of the nation have been on Omaha's blue dot this week after Democrat Joe Biden claimed the area's single electoral vote.

Celebrities and social media users have been celebrating Omaha and Biden's success in flipping the state's 2nd Congressional District blue.

Nebraska has a total of five electoral votes. Two are awarded to the statewide winner of the popular vote. The three others are awarded to the winner of each of the state’s three congressional districts.

Actress and Omaha native Gabrielle Union, a well-known Husker fan, used Twitter to honor State Sen. Ernie Chambers, who wrapped up a 46-year career in the Legislature this year. Chambers once led opposition to an effort to change Nebraska's Electoral College vote system to winner-take-all, the way 48 states award electoral votes.