Youth vs. experience in Nebraska District 14 legislative race

Two youthful challengers are taking on a 66-year-old incumbent in the primary race for the District 14 legislative seat, representing La Vista and part of Papillion.

John Arch, the incumbent, is a longtime hospital administrator who has focused on health care issues during his four-year term. He will square off against Rob Plugge, a 29-year-old software developer from La Vista, and Cori Villegas, 26, a behavioral therapist from Papillion. Neither has run for office before.

Arch is a Republican, while Plugge and Villegas are Democrats. Legislative races are officially nonpartisan, and the top two finishers in the May 10 primary will advance to the general election in November.

The three are running to represent a Sarpy County district that runs from the Douglas County line south to Schram Road, and from 108th Street east to 72nd Street and Big Papillion Creek.

The district's boundaries changed only slightly in last year’s redistricting. The solidly Republican district turned a shade bluer, with the percentage of registered GOP and Democratic voters shifting from 46-27 in 2018 to 42-28 this year.

In the Legislature, Arch chairs the Health and Human Services committee. He has made his mark with legislation that may not earn big headlines but that he sees greatly improving the delivery of health care services in Nebraska.

Arch pushed for an overhaul to the state’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers after revelations of serious problems at facilities in Geneva and Kearney, and authored a bill to create a legislative oversight committee for them.

He also sponsored legislation to promote telehealth medicine in Nebraska, ensuring equal payments for mental health treatments and allowing telehealth appointments from any location, not just at a clinic.

“The expansion of telehealth was a good step for health care, particularly for rural Nebraska,” Arch said.

His efforts in the past year have been focused on cleaning up the mess from Kansas-based St. Francis Ministries’ failed management of Omaha-area child welfare cases.

In 2019, St. Francis underbid the longtime service provider, PromiseShip, by 60%, then later required large infusions of cash from the state when it couldn’t provide the services.

Arch chaired the legislative oversight committee that responded to the crisis.

During the initial bid review, PromiseShip outscored St. Francis in every area except cost. St. Francis won the contract.

“We have a system that disproportionately favors the low bidder,” Arch said. “They followed the process. If that was the outcome, then the problem is the process.”

In light of this and two previous contract failures involving Medicaid systems, Arch sponsored a bill that would hire a consultant to evaluate Nebraska’s contracting process. That bill passed on Tuesday.

Aside from those issues, Arch supports other conservative initiatives aimed at reducing taxes and adding jobs in Nebraska. He praised the $900 million package of income tax cuts and property tax credits signed into law Wednesday and the ImagiNE Act, which provides tax credits to companies that create jobs.

“The state always needs to grow,” Arch said.

He is also a staunch opponent of abortion, and supported a failed bill this session that would have banned abortions in Nebraska if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Protecting abortion rights is important to Villegas.

“Would I do an abortion and go through processes like that? Probably not,” she said. "But I don’t want to prevent other people from making a choice.”

Villegas comes from a military family, a self-described “Air Force brat.” She was born in California and grew up in New Mexico, Hawaii and Missouri.

She attended Creighton University to study psychology, and grew to love Nebraska.

Villegas works with children as a behavioral therapist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She and her mother started Ono Pinay Kitchen, a Filipino-Hawaiian restaurant in Bellevue’s Old Town, reflecting her family’s heritage and traditional recipes. Some evenings, she hula dances for customers.

“I’m a very happy-go-lucky person,” she said.

Villegas said she never paid much attention to politics during her youth. Then she met State Sen. Carol Blood through the Bellevue Farmers Market, which Blood started and still runs as a volunteer. And she got to know Sen. Rita Sanders through projects involving their shared Filipino ancestry.

“I know powerful women who are doing great things,” Villegas said. “I started to see how politicians can change things, especially as a minority and a woman.”

She decided to run for office with the hope of helping children and schools. A top priority is to refine licensing standards for mental health professionals. She also wants to find ways to encourage military retirees to settle in Nebraska, as her parents did.

She believes her military childhood makes her uniquely suited for the Legislature. She is used to adapting to unfamiliar situations, and talks easily with people from different backgrounds.

If elected, Villegas said she would use her legislative platform to get young people interested in politics.

Plugge graduated from Papillion La Vista High School and was working as a custodian when he enrolled in a local coding “boot camp” to learn computer programming.

He worked as a software developer in Kearney for five years, then returned to La Vista two years ago. He became interested in progressive issues and volunteered with the Sarpy County Democrats.

He filed to run for office when it appeared Arch would be running unopposed. He hoped to give progressive voters an alternative to the conservative incumbent.

If elected, Plugge said he would work to boost green energy in Nebraska.

“That should hopefully be something we could all get behind,” he said.

Plugge has no illusions about his prospects, though. He has not campaigned. And he is essentially endorsing one of his opponents.

“I’ve met Cori. She seems great,” he said. “I imagine my race will end in the primary, and I’ll support her.”

