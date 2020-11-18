Grain truck driver dies in rollover crash near Pawnee City, Nebraska

A 35-year-old grain truck driver was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash just south of Pawnee City, Nebraska.

Bryce Niss of Pawnee City was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Pawnee County Sheriff Branden Lang. The crash occurred between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Pawnee City is about 40 miles southeast of Beatrice.

Investigators determined that Niss was southbound on County Road 604 just north of County Road 704 when one of the truck's wheels left the roadway, causing the rollover.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the investigation into the crash.

