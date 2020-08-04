'Grand compromise' on Nebraska's top tax issues includes modest initial property tax reduction

LINCOLN — A “grand compromise” on the top tax issues facing the Nebraska Legislature, unveiled on Tuesday, would provide modest property tax relief initially, but could eventually defray about 18% of property taxes paid to support K-12 schools.
The compromise, reached in negotiations by a “super seven” group of state lawmakers, would also postpone some spending on a new business incentive program called the ImagiNE Act, and put off a pledge to pay $300 million toward a $2.6 billion project envisioned at the University of Nebraska Medical Center until the 2025-26 fiscal year.
“Everybody’s getting what they want. It’s just going to take longer,” said State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, which oversees state tax policies.
The package, which is dependent on future tax revenue growth, could be debated on the floor of the Legislature as soon as Wednesday.
It leaves intact the current property tax credit program, which provides $275 million a year in state tax credits, but would add a new, additional state tax credit — a refundable income tax credit against someone’s property tax bill for local schools.
The new income tax credit, which would show up as a state income tax refund, would amount to about a 6% break on a homeowner or farmer’s tax bill for local schools in the first year.
To pay for the new credit, the state would set aside $125 million in the first year but would increase the amount set aside in the following years based on the growth of state tax receipts. Half of the increases exceeding 3.5% per year would be devoted to the new Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act. Once the credit fund reaches $375 million, it would increase in following years by the percentage increase in statewide property valuations. After five years, the state would be obliged to raise the tax credit program to $375 million, regardless of the increase in tax receipts.
Albion Sen. Tom Briese, a farmer, said his constituents will be pleased, predicting that it would provide $375 million in tax relief by the third year.
“It’s a big win for all Nebraskans,” Briese said, estimating the tax savings by year three to be 18%.
But the Nebraska State Education Association, the powerful state teachers union, as well as the Open Skies Policy Institute, a Lincoln think tank, both questioned the wisdom of such a package of tax breaks during the uncertain economic times created by COVID-19. And Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha almost immediately filed a motion to kill the compromise, which is Legislative Bill 1107.
The NSEA called the compromise a “last-ditch disaster” that would add an additional $450 million over the next three years to a deficit already projected at $413 million.
“The revenue growth that would be needed to pay for this scheme is clearly unrealistic,” the NSEA said a statement. It could force cuts in other state spending, such as higher education and aid to K-12 schools, the teachers union said.
Linehan said that if tax receipts are insufficient in future years to finance the tax breaks, future legislatures could make adjustments.
She called the compromise “a start” but not “the final solution” to the state’s traditionally high property taxes, which rank among the top 10 in the nation and draw harsh complaints from farmers because neighboring states’ taxes are much lower.
Under the compromise, spending on the ImagiNE Act — a replacement for the state’s current economic development workhorse, the Advantage Act — would be capped at $25 million a year in the first two years, rising to $150 million by year five.
Officials said there would be very few companies ready to cash in their tax breaks in the first two years anyway, but they called the ImagiNE Act an improvement over the Advantage Act, because it requires higher paying jobs to qualify for the incentives.
The sponsor of the ImagiNE Act, Seward Sen. Mark Kolterman, said he’s “comfortable” that the new package, which some referred to as a “grand compromise,” would garner the 33 votes needed to pass before the 2020 session ends next week.
“It helps us grow our state,” Kolterman said, while providing significant property tax relief and support for the NExT project at UNMC, if that project gets at least $1 billion in federal dollars and $300 million in private donations.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has made passing a property tax measure a top priority, congratulated the Legislature for bringing a compromise up for debate and pledged to continue to work with senators on the issue.
“Congratulations to the committee on advancing a bill,” Ricketts said. “We will continue to work with senators on property tax relief in the coming days.”
The state’s business community also got a win in the compromise, by heading off an effort to “decouple” the state from a $250 million tax break over three years in the federal CARES Act for businesses reeling from losses due to COVID-19. Nebraska’s tax laws automatically conform to any changes adopted at the federal level, but Briese and some other rural senators had voiced support for decoupling, or dropping, the business tax cuts and instead devoting that revenue to property tax reductions in Nebraska.
Briese, on Tuesday, said that the revenue from the CARES Act wasn’t needed to make the grand compromise feasible.
After getting an explanation of the compromise, and being told that some details of the bill must still be drafted, the Revenue Committee voted 6-0 during a noon meeting Tuesday to advance it.
Bellevue Sen. Sue Crawford voiced support for LB 1107 but was present and not voting on its advancement. She said she wanted to see the final product first. North Platte Sen. Mike Groene had to leave the meeting for a conference call but later also was tallied as “present but not voting.”
The compromise replaces a previous bill that sought to revamp the state’s formula for distributing state aid to K-12 schools along with a $520 million increase in such aid over three years. The goal of that plan was a 15% reduction in property taxes for homeowners, farmers and ranchers.
But education groups unanimously opposed it — dooming its chances of passage. They complained about new spending caps included in the proposal and expressed doubts that the state would live up to its pledge to increase state aid.
