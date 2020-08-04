'Grand compromise' on Nebraska's top tax issues includes modest initial property tax reduction

The new income tax credit, which would show up as a state income tax refund, would amount to about a 6% break on a homeowner or farmer’s tax bill for local schools in the first year.

To pay for the new credit, the state would set aside $125 million in the first year but would increase the amount set aside in the following years based on the growth of state tax receipts. Half of the increases exceeding 3.5% per year would be devoted to the new Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act. Once the credit fund reaches $375 million, it would increase in following years by the percentage increase in statewide property valuations. After five years, the state would be obliged to raise the tax credit program to $375 million, regardless of the increase in tax receipts.

Albion Sen. Tom Briese, a farmer, said his constituents will be pleased, predicting that it would provide $375 million in tax relief by the third year.

“It’s a big win for all Nebraskans,” Briese said, estimating the tax savings by year three to be 18%.