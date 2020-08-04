'Grand compromise' on Nebraska's top tax issues unveiled in legislature

Albion Sen. Tom Briese, a farmer, said his constituents will be pleased.

"It's a big win for all Nebraskans," Briese said, estimating the tax savings by year three to be 18%.

Spending on the ImagiNE Act — a replacement for the state's current economic development workhorse, the Advantage Act — would be capped at $25 million a year in the first two years, rising to $150 million by year five.

The sponsor of the ImagiNE Act, Seward Sen. Mark Kolterman, said he's comfortable that the new package, which some referred to as a "grand compromise," would garner the 33 votes needed to pass before the 2020 session ends next week.

After getting an explanation of the compromise, and being told that some details of the bill must still be drafted, the Revenue Committee voted 6-0 during a noon meeting Tuesday to advance it.

Bellevue Sen. Sue Crawford voiced support for Legislative Bill 1107, but was present and not voting on its advancement. She said she wanted to see the final product first. North Platte Sen. Mike Groene had to leave the meeting for a conference call and indicated that he'd vote later.