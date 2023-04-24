A Grand Island man has been identified as the Green Plains ethanol plant employee killed in an explosion last week in central Nebraska.

Jody Norgaard, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene in Wood River, according to a statement Monday from the State Fire Marshal's Office. Four other people were injured in the April 17 explosion, including one person who was transferred to an Omaha hospital.

The Green Plains incident occurred about 2:40 p.m., said Adam Matzner, the chief investigator for the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office. Wood River firefighters located a liquid holding tank that had been involved in an explosion, he said.

Matzner said work was being conducted on the liquid holding tank at the time of the explosion. The cause of the explosion is considered accidental, he said.

This explosion is not related to the fire that occurred two weeks earlier at the facility.

Green Plains is a biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies. This includes the production of cleaner low-carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high-purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants.

Wood River, a town of about 1,200 residents, is located 30 miles northeast of Kearney.

