Grand Island motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30

A 51-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night in a collision on U.S. Highway 30 near Wood River, Nebraska.

Kent Redwine of Grand Island died from injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 30 and South Burwick Road.

Investigators determined that Redwine was westbound on Highway 30 when his motorcycle collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle driven by Michael Mostick, 32, of Grand Island. The report did not say which vehicle crossed the center line.

The crash remains under investigation. Wood River is about 15 miles southwest of Grand Island.

