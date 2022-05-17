 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grand Island motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30

  • Updated
  • 0

A 51-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night in a collision on U.S. Highway 30 near Wood River, Nebraska. 

Kent Redwine of Grand Island died from injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 30 and South Burwick Road. 

Investigators determined that Redwine was westbound on Highway 30 when his motorcycle collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle driven by Michael Mostick, 32, of Grand Island. The report did not say which vehicle crossed the center line. 

The crash remains under investigation. Wood River is about 15 miles southwest of Grand Island. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers have discovered a clever way to figure out the age of distant star systems

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert