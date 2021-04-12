Grand Island woman dies after car strikes tractor from behind on U.S. Highway 281

A 27-year-old Grand Island woman died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving struck the back of a tractor on U.S. Highway 281 in Howard County.

Ashley M. Hurley was pronounced dead at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, the Nebraska State Patrol said. A juvenile in her vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Investigators from the Howard County Sheriff's Office determined that Hurley was northbound on Highway 281 about 30 miles north of Grand Island at approximately 9:30 a.m. The vehicle she was driving collided with the rear of a slow-moving tractor.

The tractor driver was not injured.

