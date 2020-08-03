Grand Island woman visualizes family winning Powerball jackpot, then gets $1 million

Tammy Van Winkle, who runs a crystal shop in Grand Island, had practiced visualizing her family winning a Powerball jackpot.

Then it happened.

On Friday, Tammy and her husband, Peter, claimed a $1 million Powerball jackpot with a ticket from the July 25 drawing that matched all five white numbers (5, 21, 36, 61, 62) but not the red Powerball number (18).

The Van Winkles told Nebraska Lottery officials they were headed home after a shopping trip to Omaha when they stopped for gas at a Fast Mart on North 27th Street in Lincoln. They picked up a scratch-off ticket in addition to playing Powerball.

A few days later, Peter Van Winkle checked the tickets at a Nebraska Lottery retailer near their home. The scratch-off ticket was a $3 winner. When he ran the Powerball play through the prize scanner, the machine said “Winner, present original ticket to Nebraska Lottery.”

“I got this weird feeling I should sign the back,” Peter told Lottery officials. “My heart rate immediately increased.”

When he got home, Peter and Tammy both checked the numbers on the Nebraska Lottery website — again, and again. They locked the ticket in a safe and rushed to Lincoln the next morning to claim the prize.