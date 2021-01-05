Grandfather of Husker football player becomes Nebraska's first traffic fatality of 2021

An Atkinson man who died Monday in a crash in south Grand Island is the grandfather of a current Husker football player.

Merle Liewer, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. It was Nebraska's first reported traffic fatality of the new year.

The collision occurred about 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highways 281 and 34, Duering said. Liewer was northbound on Highway 281 in a Freightliner semitrailer truck hauling liquid fertilizer when he swerved to avoid a 2020 Ford F-150 pickup that was turning left from Highway 34.

Liewer took evasive action, Duering said, but the semi he was driving struck the front passenger side of the pickup before rolling over onto its driver's side.

The pickup driver, Nicholas Monferdini, 24, of Grand Island, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators are working to determine which vehicle had the right of way, Duering said.

Two other vehicles in the turning lane, a 2012 Nissan Ultima and a 2009 Toyota Camry, sustained minor damage.