Grass fire in Lancaster County leads to discovery of person's body

Lancaster County sheriff's deputies were investigating a fatal crash after a person's body was found near a vehicle early Tuesday near Denton, Nebraska.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said first responders were called to the area of Southwest 98th Street and Denton Road about 2:45 a.m. to check on a grass fire. Deputies found a body near a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch and caught fire, he said.
Wagner said all identifying marks were burned off the vehicle, and investigators had not been able to determine the dead person's identity. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.
Denton is a village of approximately 190 residents about 15 miles southwest of Lincoln.
