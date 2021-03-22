Gray wolf kill confirmed in Nebraska Sand Hills as animals expand range

The delisting has been challenged in court by a group of conservation organizations, which maintain that wolves have reestablished in only about 10% of their historic range. It's the latest in a string of legal battles over steps by the federal government to delist wolves since 2000.

A Nebraska wildlife biologist said last week that he wasn't surprised that a gray wolf had been confirmed in the state.

The number of the large secretive animals has grown in both the Yellowstone area of the Rocky Mountains and the northern reaches of Minnesota and Wisconsin. That increases the chances that a "disperser" might wander into Nebraska, according to Sam Wilson, furbearer and carnivore program manager at Game and Parks.

"This is something that has been happening in all the surrounding states," Wilson said. "We do expect from time to time that we'll see dispersing wolves here."

"Some will walk a really long ways as they look for new territory," he said.