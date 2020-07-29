Groundwater needs raise concerns about $100 million-plus manufacturing plant near Lincoln

LINCOLN — Concerns are being raised about the huge groundwater needs of a $100 million-plus manufacturing project near Hallam, water needs that might require alterations in a proposal touted by Gov. Pete Ricketts as a “next generation” innovation.
Officials with Monolith Materials recently stated that its carbon black manufacturing plant would require between 2.3 billion and 4.6 billion gallons of groundwater a year, a request equal to about a third of the water needs of the nearby city of Lincoln, population 287,000.
But over the past few days, and after officials with the Village of Hallam and the local natural resources district expressed worries about such a large water draw, company officials have provided lower estimates of water use.
On Tuesday, Monolith’s co-founder and CEO Rob Hanson said the initial estimates of water use were provided hastily by consultants who decided to “put the highest number out there and see what’s possible.”
Hanson said the project is now projecting much less need for water, in the range of 450 million to 800 million gallons a year.
“It’s unfortunate that the wrong number was used. We’re trying to correct that now,” he said.
The general manager of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, which must decide whether there’s adequate groundwater in the area of Hallam to sustain the Monolith project, said Tuesday that the new, lower estimate of water use was “news to me.”
Paul Zillig of the NRD said he’d been told recently that the Monolith estimate had declined to 1 billion gallons a year.
“It’s moving in the right direction,” Zillig said, calling the revised estimates much more realistic for the groundwater available in the area.
Among the considerations to be weighed by the NRD is whether the project would damage current water users, which include the Village of Hallam, the Nebraska Public Power District’s Sheldon Station power plant and several irrigators.
The amount of water needed for the Monolith project, which was announced in 2015, wasn’t known until last month, catching NRD and other local officials by surprise. Groundwater is a big deal in Nebraska; it’s used to water more than 8 million acres of cropland across the state, used for drinking water by municipalities and used for various industrial purposes.
“It’s a big concern,” Gary Vocasek, the chairman of the Hallam Village Board, told the Voice News a week ago. The village of 213 draws 11 million gallons of groundwater a year.
Mark Becker, a spokesman for NPPD, said the big water request by Monolith also caught them off guard and will require some study to see how it might impact the water needs of the Sheldon Station, which pumps about 500 million gallons of water a year.
When the Monolith project was unveiled, it was hailed as green energy innovation, turning natural gas from a nearby pipeline into carbon black — a product used in everything from tires to plastic utensils — while also producing hydrogen. The company at the time was based in California but has since moved its base of operations to Lincoln, after closing a pilot project on the West Coast to prove up its more environmentally friendly technology for producing carbon black. The project was promoted as creating 100 full-time jobs, and “supporting” 500 more.
A year ago, former Nebraska Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey — who Hanson said was an old friend — became chairman of the board of Monolith Materials. The board of directors also includes another Nebraskan, Doug Patterson, a retired executive with Omaha-based Kiewit Corp. Securities and Exchange Commission filings by the company, which was formerly called Boxer Industries, show that it has raised nearly $200 million in capital since 2012.
Initially, the hydrogen produced by Monolith was to be used by the adjacent Sheldon Station, creating one of the nation’s first hydrogen-powered power plants. By replacing coal-fired boilers, the switch was projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 1 million tons per year.
But two weeks ago, Monolith and NPPD issued a joint statement saying that idea was being scrapped, and that there were better “alternative uses” for the hydrogen that would bring better benefits to Monolith and the state.
“It wasn’t from a lack of trying,” Hanson said Tuesday. His firm invested $3 million into trying to convert Sheldon’s existing coal-fired boilers into being fueled by hydrogen, but he said the cost and complexity didn’t work out.
Hanson said that an announcement on the new use of the “clean” hydrogen produced by Monolith would be coming in the next couple of weeks, and that a town hall meeting is scheduled Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Hallam Village Hall to update local residents about the project.
Becker said that new uses for the Sheldon Station are being explored, adding that Monolith is expected to become NPPD’s largest electric customer when the project is completed.
The first phase of the Monolith project, Olive Creek 1, was recently finished at a cost of $100 million. A second phase of the project, Olive Creek 2, is not expected to be completed until 2023 or 2024, Hanson said, and would increase the carbon black output by 10 times.
As for the need for water, which is used for cooling, Hanson said that if groundwater supplies in the area aren’t sufficient, he will work to redesign the facility to further lower the water needs or would find alternative means for cooling. It would not jeopardize the project, he said.
“I’ve found that with creativity and hard work, you can always find a solution,” Hanson said.
Monolith was granted a permit from the NRD last month to drill a well to test the groundwater capacity in the area of Hallam, which is about 25 miles south of Lincoln and best known for the tornado in 2004 that almost destroyed the town.
Zillig, of the NRD, said he didn’t expect the groundwater test results until this fall. Monolith, he said, would also have to submit plans on how many wells it plans to drill and how it will handle water discharged from the plant. The Sheldon Station had to pipe its discharge water several miles to the Blue River, according to Zillig.
The plans and test data could take several months to review, he said.
Our best staff images from July 2020
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!