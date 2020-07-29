Groundwater needs raise concerns about $100 million-plus manufacturing plant near Lincoln

“It wasn’t from a lack of trying,” Hanson said Tuesday. His firm invested $3 million into trying to convert Sheldon’s existing coal-fired boilers into being fueled by hydrogen, but he said the cost and complexity didn’t work out.

Hanson said that an announcement on the new use of the “clean” hydrogen produced by Monolith would be coming in the next couple of weeks, and that a town hall meeting is scheduled Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Hallam Village Hall to update local residents about the project.

Becker said that new uses for the Sheldon Station are being explored, adding that Monolith is expected to become NPPD’s largest electric customer when the project is completed.

The first phase of the Monolith project, Olive Creek 1, was recently finished at a cost of $100 million. A second phase of the project, Olive Creek 2, is not expected to be completed until 2023 or 2024, Hanson said, and would increase the carbon black output by 10 times.

As for the need for water, which is used for cooling, Hanson said that if groundwater supplies in the area aren’t sufficient, he will work to redesign the facility to further lower the water needs or would find alternative means for cooling. It would not jeopardize the project, he said.