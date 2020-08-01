You are the owner of this article.
Group forms to help ensure that Nebraska Lottery money goes to grants for environmental projects
Group forms to help ensure that Nebraska Lottery money goes to grants for environmental projects

LINCOLN — A group of influential Nebraskans, including former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson and former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler, have formed a “friends” group to ensure that lottery money is granted to environmental projects.

The formation of the Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust comes after the trust’s board, in June, voted to defund a handful of grants aimed at preserving a unique Pine Ridge ranch and saline wetlands near Lincoln and instead award the $1.8 million to help purchase ethanol blender pumps for gas stations, a move supported by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

That change brought harsh criticism from some conservation groups, saying it was politically motivated and didn’t adhere to the purpose of the trust grants, which is to “conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments” of Nebraska. There was also concern that the swap ignored the ranking process for grants, which gave much higher scores for the conservation projects that were defunded than for the ethanol pump effort.

The Environmental Trust, which was formed three decades ago, gets about half of the proceeds of the Nebraska lottery and doles it out in grants for projects like restoring silt-choked lakes and enhancing recycling. It has distributed more than $330 million in local grants to all 93 counties in the state.

In addition to Nelson and Beutler, founding members of the new group include former Environmental Trust board members Lynn Roper, Susan Seacrest and Gayle Williamson, all of Lincoln, and Gail Yanney of Omaha.

Among the group’s stated goals is to “closely examine the recent 2020 grant application process to determine compliance with the law and good governance practices,” a press release said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether that meant legal action would be considered against the decision in June.

“We want to ensure the trust lives up to its full promise,” Yanney said. “Those of us who were trust board members saw first-hand that trust funding can be a great a catalyst for community conservation projects. In addition, projects often have a positive economic impact, and can be a valuable talent recruitment tool since we know millennials and Gen-Zers place a high priority on environmental issues.”

Ricketts, who appoints nine of the 14 members of the Environmental Trust board, is a big supporter of ethanol, which has served to increase prices for corn. He said the switch in funding granted last month, on a 7-2 vote, was appropriate.

