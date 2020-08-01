Group forms to help ensure that Nebraska Lottery money goes to grants for environmental projects

LINCOLN — A group of influential Nebraskans, including former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson and former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler, have formed a “friends” group to ensure that lottery money is granted to environmental projects.

The formation of the Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust comes after the trust’s board, in June, voted to defund a handful of grants aimed at preserving a unique Pine Ridge ranch and saline wetlands near Lincoln and instead award the $1.8 million to help purchase ethanol blender pumps for gas stations, a move supported by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

That change brought harsh criticism from some conservation groups, saying it was politically motivated and didn’t adhere to the purpose of the trust grants, which is to “conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments” of Nebraska. There was also concern that the swap ignored the ranking process for grants, which gave much higher scores for the conservation projects that were defunded than for the ethanol pump effort.