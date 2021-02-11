 Skip to main content
Group is encouraging Nebraskans to check their internet speed
Group is encouraging Nebraskans to check their internet speed

A Nebraska group is running an internet speed test to look at gaps in broadband access around the state.

The Nebraska Regional Officials Council, which includes the Omaha area’s Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, is encouraging anyone with internet access to test a device’s internet speed. You can use a computer, internet-enabled device or cellphone and can try the speed check multiple times.

Go to www.speedtestne.org. The test takes one minute.

According to MAPA, the two-year effort conducted by the firm GEO Partners is funded through a federal Cares Act pandemic recovery grant. MAPA said no personal information will be collected.

jeff.robb@owh.com,

402-444-1128,

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

