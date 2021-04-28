 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Group of rare whooping cranes dallies in Nebraska wetlands
0 comments

Group of rare whooping cranes dallies in Nebraska wetlands

crane3

Four whooping cranes spent 11 days in Nebraska during their spring migration north. They rested and fed at Trumball Basin, a central Nebraska wetlands that is privately owned, but restored through the federal Wetlands Reserve Program. The cranes flew off Saturday.

 David Baasch/Crane Trust

Listen to the predawn sounds of the sandhill cranes roosting on the Platte River in Nebraska. First, a murmur. Then wild chatter. And finally, takeoff!

Four rare whooping cranes dallied in Nebraska for 11 days this month.

Rare, as in really rare.

The foursome amounted to nearly 1% of the world's population of wild migrating whooping cranes, according to wildlife officials. They are members of the Aransas/Wood Buffalo population and were traveling about 2,500 miles from their wintering grounds on the Texas coast to their nesting area in Canada.

While in Nebraska, the birds rested and fed at Trumbull Basin, a wetlands nestled in the Rainwater Basin of Nebraska northeast of Hastings. They flew north on Saturday.

State and federal officials say the birds' visit to Nebraska affirms a years-long, public-private effort to restore damaged habitat in the Rainwater Basin. Trumball Basin is a 425-acre privately owned wetlands that was restored through the federal Wetlands Reserve Program.

crane1

Four whooping cranes spent 11 days in Nebraska during their spring migration north. They rested and fed at Trumball Basin, a central Nebraska wetlands that is privately owned, but restored through the federal Wetlands Reserve Program. The cranes flew off Saturday.

Years ago, farmers had attempted to convert the soggy ground to farmland, but when that proved impossible, the federal government assisted in restoring the land. About 6,000 cubic yards of sediment and nearly 1.5 miles of berms were removed.

"Seeing whooping cranes use one of the wetlands a group of Nebraska landowners worked so hard to restore is...really gratifying,” said Andy Bishop, coordinator of the Rainwater Basin Joint Venture.

Habitat loss due to agriculture is the primary reason the species is teetering on the brink of extinction, according to wildlife officials.

Stopovers like Nebraska are important because of the risk of individual crane deaths during migration, wildlife officials say. Oklahoma is also home to critical layover habitat.

The joint venture, along with the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, worked with landowners on the restoration and management of the wetlands. Work continues through prescribed burns, grazing, tree cutting and the use of herbicides.

crane2

Four whooping cranes spent 11 days in Nebraska during their spring migration north. They rested and fed at Trumball Basin, a central Nebraska wetlands that is privately owned, but restored through the federal Wetlands Reserve Program. The cranes flew off Saturday.

The total population of whooping cranes number about 800. About 500 of those are members of this migratory group. They winter at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge along the Gulf of Mexico and then fly north to Wood Buffalo National Park in Canada.

Before conservation efforts took hold, the flock's population had dropped to 15 in 1941, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The remaining 300 or so whooping cranes live in captivity, in a flock that doesn't migrate or among flocks being reintroduced to areas by humans.

Nancy Gaarder's memorable stories of 2020

Here are five of my better-read stories that are varied and share only one thing in common: They have nothing to do with COVID-19. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Whooping Cranes

Size: About 5 feet tall with a wingspan of 7 to 8 feet. Tallest bird in North America. 

Diet: Omnivores, they eat insects, crustaceans, small fish, reptiles, birds and mammals. Also roots, acorns and berries.

Nesting habitat: A pair of whooping cranes relies on an average of 1,013 acres in northwest Canada for nesting. The pair will use and defend the same nesting area year after year.

Winter habitat: Salt marshes, tidal flats, shallow bay edges and some upland areas along the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Lifespan: 22 to 24 years in the wild. Young cranes begin flying within 90 days and reproducing at ages 4 to 7 years old.

Previous range: Much of North America.

Source: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man busted at JFK with 35 live finches stuffed inside hair curlers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert