Group of rare whooping cranes dallies in Nebraska wetlands

Habitat loss due to agriculture is the primary reason the species is teetering on the brink of extinction, according to wildlife officials.

Stopovers like Nebraska are important because of the risk of individual crane deaths during migration, wildlife officials say. Oklahoma is also home to critical layover habitat.

The joint venture, along with the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, worked with landowners on the restoration and management of the wetlands. Work continues through prescribed burns, grazing, tree cutting and the use of herbicides.

The total population of whooping cranes number about 800. About 500 of those are members of this migratory group. They winter at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge along the Gulf of Mexico and then fly north to Wood Buffalo National Park in Canada.

Before conservation efforts took hold, the flock's population had dropped to 15 in 1941, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.