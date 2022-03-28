 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hagel, Ricketts to speak at Vietnam Vets Memorial groundbreaking in Papillion

  • 0

The state’s Vietnam War veterans are ready to turn the first shovel of dirt on a monument to the thousands of Nebraskans who served there, and the 396 who never came back.

Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, who served in Vietnam, will headline a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Papillion for the new Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Gov. Pete Ricketts is also among the scheduled speakers.

The event is taking place on March 29, established by Congress five years ago as National Vietnam Veterans Day. The ceremony is open to the public and will also be livestreamed on the City of Papillion’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CityofPapillion.

The memorial will occupy 2 acres adjacent to the SumTur Amphitheater.

It will include a restored UH-1 Huey helicopter with a rescue display, 11 obelisks listing historical events from individual years of the Vietnam War, an array of flagpoles, benches and green space.

A V-shaped wall of black granite will list the names of the 396 Nebraskans killed in the war.

People are also reading…

The Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation also is developing an educational program aimed at elementary, middle and high school students. It will make use of the group’s website, NVVMF.org.

The memorial is expected to cost $5.65 million — about $2 million more than was estimated in 2019, said Lisa Jorgenson, the foundation’s vice-president. Much of the increase is due to delays and supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About half the money has been raised, she said.

Jorgenson said the foundation hopes to complete the park in time for a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 29, 2023, the 50th anniversary of the date the last U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam. The country fell to North Vietnamese and Viet Cong insurgent armies two years later.

“This memorial was put together, driven and instigated by the Vietnam veterans themselves,” said John Hilgert, director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. “These soldiers that served in Southeast Asia — they didn’t have that welcome-home event. I hope this provides that welcome.”

A salute to service: A collection of our recent stories about veterans

Catch up on our recent stories about Nebraska vets in honor of Veterans Day.

Omaha WWII vet, 103, who built bridges across the Rhine has 'just kept going'
History

Omaha WWII vet, 103, who built bridges across the Rhine has 'just kept going'

  • Steve Liewer
  • Updated
  • 0

Walter Coy, one of Nebraska's oldest living veterans at 103, likely won't stray far from his Omaha home on Veterans Day. But he remains active. “All I can say is, I kept living. Just kept going.”

Nebraska beet fields and Vietnam battlefields launched Marty Ramirez's activist voice
History

Nebraska beet fields and Vietnam battlefields launched Marty Ramirez's activist voice

  • Cindy Gonzalez
  • Updated
  • 0

On Veterans Day, Marty Ramirez will be at his childhood stomping grounds to unveil the final phase of the Chicano/Mexican-American Veterans Monument honoring Scottsbluff-area Hispanics who served.

Ex-Central High football star piloted helicopters in Vietnam
History

Ex-Central High football star piloted helicopters in Vietnam

  • Steve Liewer
  • Updated
  • 0

At the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., Vince Orduña confronted the memories of soldiers he knew who died fighting in Southeast Asia, and forgave himself for surviving while they didn’t.

Typhoon capped Nebraska merchant mariner's WWII service
History

Typhoon capped Nebraska merchant mariner's WWII service

  • Steve Liewer
  • Updated
  • 0

Bob Wiegand served on a ship convoying war supplies to American service members. He bore the risk of sudden attack by kamikaze aircraft or submarine-launched torpedoes. It was dangerous work.

Nebraska nurse practitioner aided women, babies during 24-year Air Force career
History

Nebraska nurse practitioner aided women, babies during 24-year Air Force career

  • Steve Liewer
  • Updated
  • 0

After earning her master’s — specializing in women’s health — Mary Smith was ready to deploy. She got the call in 2008, when she was sent to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, for five months. 

Minister who led mourning for Cpl. Daegan Page spent 27 years in Marines
History

Minister who led mourning for Cpl. Daegan Page spent 27 years in Marines

  • Luna Stephens
  • Updated
  • 0

The Rev. Suzanne How, pastor of Immanuel State Line Lutheran Church in Wymore, Nebraska, presided over the September services for Cpl. Daegan Page, a Marine from Omaha who was killed in Afghanistan.

Back in the day, Nov. 11, 2017: Nebraska's last living Tuskegee Airman was grand marshal of parade
History

Back in the day, Nov. 11, 2017: Nebraska's last living Tuskegee Airman was grand marshal of parade

  • SHERITHA JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

Four years ago, 93-year-old Robert Holts, the last surviving member of the Tuskegee Airmen in Nebraska, was grand marshal of the Defenders of Freedom Veterans Day parade. Holts died in February 2021. 

Veteran reunites with soldier who saved his life in Vietnam
Video

Veteran reunites with soldier who saved his life in Vietnam

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha veteran reunites with long-lost soldier who saved his life in Vietnam

sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Oscars 2022: What to Expect from the Big Show | THR News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert