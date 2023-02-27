One person was taken into custody Sunday during a homicide investigation by deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in south-central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol issued a statement Sunday that the Sheriff's Office and the Hamilton County attorney are conducting an investigation into an incident that happened in Marquette. The statement said that one person was found deceased in a "suspected homicide."

“The names of all involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of the victim’s family,” according to the statement.

Marquette is a village of about 230 people located approximately 22 miles northeast of Grand Island.