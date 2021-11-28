Hammel: Irish vacation turns into a COVID nightmare for Nebraska couple

The couple rented cottages in rural areas to spend their COVID-19 timeout but continued to hike to pass the time, discovering some local sights, like an Irish hog farm. Kristen bought some watercolors to paint. They got groceries via “no-touch” pickups. Overall, they felt fortunate that it wasn’t the busy tourist season because rental rates were lower.

But things got complicated when they began to seek out a doctor to obtain the required statement of recovery. The couple were told that they couldn’t see a doctor until after their 10-day wait, and then wouldn’t get the recovery statement for five more days. Kristen found a telemedicine service that could deliver the needed recovery documents sooner, but would the airline accept it?

Getting through to the airline to confirm what would be accepted was a challenge. Long waits on hold. Then some conflicting interpretations of the rules.

Finally, they got the OK for obtaining their recovery statement via a telemedicine visit. Just to be sure, Kristen said she also lined up a video meeting with a second physician, their family doctor in Wahoo, to obtain a second confirmation that they could get on an airplane.