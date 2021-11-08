Hammel: Nebraska county jail has violent, strange history

Kuhn, the victim in Nelson, was also African American, and among five Black men and two Mexicans lynched between 1879 and 1919, according to the Nebraska History article. The Black population of Nebraska never exceeded 1% during that era, Potter wrote, though the African American percentage of lynching victims was about 8%.

Like most lynchings in those days, the incident in Nuckolls County ended with no arrests of those involved.

There were also silly incidents associated with the Nuckolls County Jail.

In 1983, Nuckolls County was the scene of a lion hunt, after a local man intentionally released two African lion cubs he had purchased from a traveling circus.

Former County Sheriff Jim Marr, who was a deputy at the time, said the 80-pound cubs were mostly tame but had claws and fangs that were dangerous. They also could roar like their wild cousins.

It took several days to round up the lions, but Marr said that once they were located, they were easily lured into cages. The animals were stored in the jail’s garage until they were relocated, eventually, to a zoo “back east,” Marr said.