Hammel: Popular winery/brewery for sale; more on the 'lost girls' of the Sandhills​

News travels fast in a small town.
How fast? Several days before Mike and Sharon Schilling had officially announced their intention Thursday to sell their popular winery/brewery in Pawnee City, word of the sale had already spread around the southeast Nebraska community and parts nearby.
“Welcome to a small town,” said Sharon Schilling.
She and her husband became wine lovers during their college days at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In 2005, they turned their passion into, according to the Schillings, the nation’s first combination farm winery and microbrewery, called SchillingBridge.
It was the sixth winery opened in Nebraska. Now there are 21.
The Schilling’s 33-acre complex includes vineyards and a handsome tasting room/eatery, plus a 131-year-old limestone rock bridge on the abandoned Rock Island railroad line.
There’s also an archeological site there where a group of circus animals, including two Asian elephants, were buried after a 1904 fire aboard a circus train parked in Pawnee City. (The elephants, named Venus and Hamburg, were later dug up and are now on display at Morrill Hall on the UNL campus.)
The Schillings have produced good wine and beer — SchillingBridge was the first Nebraska winery to win a “best of show” at an international event after their winemaker, Max Hoffman (who also raises hogs), showed a white, edelweiss wine at the 2007 Florida State International Wine and Juice Competition.
But the enterprising couple, who moved to Pawnee City to run a family-owned grain elevator, might be best remembered for their marketing skills and unique blend of special events. It lured regulars from as far away as Omaha, Lincoln and Kansas City.
There were mystery dinners, blues festivals and comedy shows, as well as the music performances common at wineries these days. For a while, they produced a “Get-R-Done” lager for comedian and Pawnee City native Larry the Cable Guy, who used the proceeds for his charitable foundation. They have some inventive names for their wines, including a sweet white called “Hell on Heels” and a “Silent Star” wine, in honor of silent movie star Harold Lloyd, who grew up in nearby Burchard.
Their most unique event was an “Adult Easter Egg Hunt,” held on Saturdays before Easter. The Wall Street Journal picked up on that story, according to Sharon.
“Mike said we have to make this a fun place for adults,” she said. So, they rounded up local volunteers to stuff 7,500 plastic Easter eggs full of candy, riddles and puzzle pieces, which were then hidden around the vineyard. Attendance topped out at over 500 one year.
Their biggest event was during the solar eclipse of 2017, when more than 2,000 people crowded onto the winery’s property to view the once-in-a-lifetime event and sip wine with commemorative labels.
Joe Stehlik, a Pawnee City attorney who’s been active in preserving the town’s historic downtown, said there’s no question that the addition of a fun winery/brewery in Pawnee City has helped the farm town of 878 people.
“It was a resource that any community would have wanted to have,” Stehlik said.
Some new residents, according to Sharon, have told her that the existence of a winery/brewery in town helped convince them to move to Pawnee City.
But Sharon said she and her husband are ready to settle down and free up some time to visit their children and soon-to-be seven grandchildren.
“It’s not a business, it’s a lifestyle,” she said. Besides raising and harvesting grapes, there’s beer to brew and wine to make, along with other products, which include cider, root beer and margarita mix. The couple just finished the 2021 wine harvest last week.
Getting through the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge, but thanks to loyal customers and the federal Paycheck Protection Program, SchillingBridge came through it just fine, Sharon said.
Their future plans may include a cross-country trip in a motor home they’ve named “Stella” to see the family of one of their sons, Jonathan, a Marine, who is based out of Camp Pendleton, California. Sharon said they have met dozens of interesting people at the winery who were traveling cross-country in RVs through a “Harvest Hosts” program. It allows free RV camping at more than 2,600 wineries and similar attractions nationwide if the visitors spend some money there.
“There’s a huge synergy between RV-ers and wine and beer,” Sharon said.
The couple’s other son, Dallas, will continue to own and operate the brewpub he opened in Lincoln’s Fallbrook area, the SchillingBridge Cork & Tap House, and the Schillings will keep the winery/brewery in Pawnee City hopping until a new buyer is found.
Sharon said there’s been great satisfaction in sharing their passion for good wine and beer with others.
“I want somebody else to have this great experience,” she said.
* * *
Now, for the rest of the story.
In July, a column about the “lost girls” of the Sandhills prompted several emails wondering: What happened to the young girl who was found alive after wandering for three days, lost in the Sandhills near Thedford in May 1891?
While Retta Haumann, then 4, was found barely alive, the body of her older sister, Tillie, 8, was not found until seven days after they began a walk to visit an older sister working at a nearby ranch. It was presumed that the two younger girls got lost in the treeless jumble of sand-covered hills, which in pioneer days were devoid of the roads, fences, corrals and other landmarks of today.
The story hasn’t been forgotten by residents of Thedford and Dunning, who have erected a memorial cross, a state historical marker and a bronze statue of the two “lost girls.” This spring, they staged a program to memorialize the tragic event.
Two Haumann descendants, Kathy Austin of Omaha and Vada Haumann of Thedford, filled in the rest of the story.
Retta, who was one of 14 children of newly arrived German immigrants, eventually married a local man, Allen “Lee” Adams, who was skilled at carpentry, in 1909. They lived in Broken Bow for a while before moving to Idaho, where they raised four children.
Retta was described as a short woman, maybe only 4-foot-6, whose long hair fell to the floor. Vada Haumann, whose late husband, Dave W., was the son of one of the two lost girls’ brothers, said that during her honeymoon in 1948 they visited Retta and her husband in Caldwell, Idaho. She said she doesn’t recall much about Retta, other than it was the first time she’d heard the story of the lost girls.
Retta died in 1971, at age 83, and some of her descendants still live in Idaho, according to Austin, whose grandmother was Hannah Haumann, the older sister who the two lost girls had traveled to meet.
One of the recollections of family members was that Retta’s husband used to heat up a round stone on the oven, then wrap it up in a towel and place it inside the bed to keep Retta’s feet warm, even during the summer.
Austin, who grew up near the unincorporated Sandhills town of Elsmere, said she wonders if that habit had anything to do with her ordeal, lost and sleeping in the sand and grass, back in May 1891.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh