Hammel: Popular winery/brewery for sale; more on the 'lost girls' of the Sandhills​

The story hasn’t been forgotten by residents of Thedford and Dunning, who have erected a memorial cross, a state historical marker and a bronze statue of the two “lost girls.” This spring, they staged a program to memorialize the tragic event.

Two Haumann descendants, Kathy Austin of Omaha and Vada Haumann of Thedford, filled in the rest of the story.

Retta, who was one of 14 children of newly arrived German immigrants, eventually married a local man, Allen “Lee” Adams, who was skilled at carpentry, in 1909. They lived in Broken Bow for a while before moving to Idaho, where they raised four children.

Retta was described as a short woman, maybe only 4-foot-6, whose long hair fell to the floor. Vada Haumann, whose late husband, Dave W., was the son of one of the two lost girls’ brothers, said that during her honeymoon in 1948 they visited Retta and her husband in Caldwell, Idaho. She said she doesn’t recall much about Retta, other than it was the first time she’d heard the story of the lost girls.

Retta died in 1971, at age 83, and some of her descendants still live in Idaho, according to Austin, whose grandmother was Hannah Haumann, the older sister who the two lost girls had traveled to meet.