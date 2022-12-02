 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hang tight: Big winds to sweep across Nebraska

  • Updated
It might feel like Nebraska's at risk of blowing into Texas today when northerly winds gust to 60 mph — or more — in parts of the state.

In Omaha, wind speeds are forecast to increase markedly during the evening rush hour.

According to the National Weather Service, Omaha-area wind gusts that will be around 23 mph at 4 p.m. could be blowing at 40 mph an hour later. Gusts are forecast to peak about 7 p.m. at nearly 50 mph and then subside overnight.

Across most of southern Nebraska and the southern Panhandle, winds are forecast to be so strong as to be dangerous Friday.

The weather service has issued a high-wind warning that extends from southern Nebraska into Kansas.

Winds approaching or exceeding 60 mph will be strong enough to damage property, cause power outages and make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles, according to the weather service. Gusts may generate dust clouds and possibly even a wall of dust.

Travelers should check local forecasts for the timing of the worst winds.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

